Wednesday, September 2, 2020

Traditional Mexican Style Tacos Made Fresh To Order This Week Thru Friday At Roosevelt Island Cafe @ Cornell Tech - Yum, Relax On The Outdoor Patio With A Brew, Wine, Coffee Or Fruit Smoothie Too

It's Taco Tuesday all week thru Friday at Roosevelt Island's Cafe @Cornell Tech. According to the Cafe @Cornell Tech Instagram Post

... Come by for your a traditional Mexican style taco made fresh to order! Available until 7pm today through Friday.

The Cafe @Cornell Tech outdoor patio


is a great place to sit, relax and enjoy a delicious meal, fruit smoothie, beer, wine or coffee.

More info at the Cafe web site.

Posted by ROOSEVELT ISLANDER at 8:49:00 PM

