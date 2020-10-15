Thursday, October 15, 2020

2020 Election Information For Roosevelt Island Voters - Request An Absentee Ballot Or Early Voting Location Or November 3 In Person Election Day

There is no early voting polling station on Roosevelt Island. The Robert Wagner Middle School at 225 East 75th Street is the early period voting location for Roosevelt Island.

According to the Roosevelt Island Twitterverse:

Roosevelt Island NYC Council Member Ben Kallos reports on voting procedures:
VOTE BY MAIL You can now vote by mail with confidence, thanks to a new absentee ballot tracking system that was implemented following the passage of a law I authored to require ballot tracking citywide. 

Request Your Absentee Ballot 

  • Online Absentee Ballot Request at NYCabsentee.com (BEST) 
  • Print and Mail the application to 200 Varick Street, 10 Fl, New York, NY 10014 
  •  In-Person at the 200 Varick Street, 10 Fl, New York, NY 10014 
  • Email application to Apply4Absentee@boe.nyc 
  • Fax application to 212-487-5349 
  • Call 866-VOTE-NYC (1-866-868-3692) 

Request your Absentee Ballot by Tuesday, October 27 

Postmark your Absentee Ballot envelope by Tuesday, November 3rd 

You may also drop it off In-Person at a borough office, ANY early voting site, or ANY poll site by Tuesday, November 3rd. 

Track your Absentee Ballot at NYCabsentee.com/tracker EARLY VOTING 

Early voting starts Saturday, October 24th and runs through Sunday, November 1st. 

  • Saturday, October 24, 2020 - 10 AM to 4 PM 
  • Sunday, October 25, 2020 - 10 AM to 4 PM 
  • Monday, October 26, 2020 - 7 AM to 3 PM 
  • Tuesday, October 27, 2020 - 12 PM to 8 PM 
  • Wednesday, October 28, 2020 - 12 PM to 8 PM 
  • Thursday, October 29, 2020 - 10 AM to 6 PM 
  • Friday, October 30, 2020 - 7 AM to 3 PM 
  • Saturday, October 31, 2020 - 10 AM to 4 PM 
  • Sunday, November 1, 2020 - 10 AM to 4 PM 

Early voting poll sites in the district include: 

  • Jackie Robinson Complex - 1573 Madison Avenue 10029 
  • Robert Wagner Middle School - 225 East 75th Street 10021 
  • Hunter College- Brookdale Dorm - 440 East 26th Street 10010 

Find your nearest early voting site at findmypollsite.vote.nyc ELECTION DAY 

On Election Day, Tuesday, November 3rd, polls are open from 6AM to 9PM. 

Verify your voter registration and find your poll site ahead of Election Day...

Here's the sample ballot for Roosevet Island voters.

Labels:

