2020 Election Information For Roosevelt Island Voters - Request An Absentee Ballot Or Early Voting Location Or November 3 In Person Election Day
Vote early, period. Early voting starts Saturday, October 24!— NYC Mayor's Office (@NYCMayorsOffice) October 15, 2020
Find your polling place and make your plan to vote now — https://t.co/2JVkHTXwKH #DemocracyNYC pic.twitter.com/xNaATRN7zk
There is no early voting polling station on Roosevelt Island. The Robert Wagner Middle School at 225 East 75th Street is the early period voting location for Roosevelt Island.
According to the Roosevelt Island Twitterverse:
Why is the early voting location for @Rooseveltisland some place that elderly/disabled folks can’t get to on their own? My dad can’t travel into Manhattan by himself anymore. I cannot get him to the voting place. This is fucked. Thank god NY is going for Biden anyway but STILL.— Spooky Tavie (rhymes with gravy)🐳 (@TheRealTavie) October 14, 2020
Roosevelt Island NYC Council Member Ben Kallos reports on voting procedures:
Would it be possible to use @cornell_tech as location for Roosevelt Island early voting this year https://t.co/NsI6cVjffb— Roosevelt Islander (@Rooseveltisland) October 15, 2020
VOTE BY MAIL You can now vote by mail with confidence, thanks to a new absentee ballot tracking system that was implemented following the passage of a law I authored to require ballot tracking citywide.
Request Your Absentee Ballot
- Online Absentee Ballot Request at NYCabsentee.com (BEST)
- Print and Mail the application to 200 Varick Street, 10 Fl, New York, NY 10014
- In-Person at the 200 Varick Street, 10 Fl, New York, NY 10014
- Email application to Apply4Absentee@boe.nyc
- Fax application to 212-487-5349
- Call 866-VOTE-NYC (1-866-868-3692)
Request your Absentee Ballot by Tuesday, October 27
Postmark your Absentee Ballot envelope by Tuesday, November 3rd
You may also drop it off In-Person at a borough office, ANY early voting site, or ANY poll site by Tuesday, November 3rd.
Track your Absentee Ballot at NYCabsentee.com/tracker EARLY VOTING
Early voting starts Saturday, October 24th and runs through Sunday, November 1st.
- Saturday, October 24, 2020 - 10 AM to 4 PM
- Sunday, October 25, 2020 - 10 AM to 4 PM
- Monday, October 26, 2020 - 7 AM to 3 PM
- Tuesday, October 27, 2020 - 12 PM to 8 PM
- Wednesday, October 28, 2020 - 12 PM to 8 PM
- Thursday, October 29, 2020 - 10 AM to 6 PM
- Friday, October 30, 2020 - 7 AM to 3 PM
- Saturday, October 31, 2020 - 10 AM to 4 PM
- Sunday, November 1, 2020 - 10 AM to 4 PM
Early voting poll sites in the district include:
- Jackie Robinson Complex - 1573 Madison Avenue 10029
- Robert Wagner Middle School - 225 East 75th Street 10021
- Hunter College- Brookdale Dorm - 440 East 26th Street 10010
Find your nearest early voting site at findmypollsite.vote.nyc ELECTION DAY
On Election Day, Tuesday, November 3rd, polls are open from 6AM to 9PM.
Verify your voter registration and find your poll site ahead of Election Day...
Here's the sample ballot for Roosevet Island voters.
Election Information Session https://t.co/1yFQOZzUGt— Ben Kallos, NYC Council Member (@BenKallos) October 14, 2020
0 comments :
Post a Comment