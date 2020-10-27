Roosevelt Island Is Invited To NYPL Branching Out Presents Pandemic Stories Discussion Wednesday October 28 - Writers And Experts Explore Past, Present And Future Of Quarantine Writing
Roosevelt Island NY Public Library Branch manager Carlos Chavez reports on an upcoming event of interest to Roosevelt Island residents:
The library is going to host an author talk on pandemic stories/writing.
Wednesday, October 28, 2020, 6:30 p.m...
FEATURING
- Moderator Richard Preston, author of Crisis in the Red Zone
- Peng Shepherd, author of The Book of M
- Laura van den Berg, author of Find Me
- Mike Chen, author of A Beginning at the End
The COVID-19 pandemic has sparked overwhelming interest in books and films depicting pandemics, contagion, and other biological threats. From The Decameron to The Stand, pandemics have a long history in literature. Why are we drawn to these stories? What can they tell us about the moment we're experiencing?
A panel of authors and editors convene (socially distanced!) to discuss the genre’s power and relevance. Bestselling author Richard Preston, whose book The Hot Zone chronicles the emergence of the Ebola virus, leads the conversation. This online program is presented by Inwood Library.
Ready to tell your story? Visit Pandemic Diaries to learn more about the Library's mission to capture stories and experiences related to COVID-19. Anyone 18 years or older can submit an audio Diary to be added to the Library's collections. ...
This program will be streamed live on Zoom. You must register with your email address in order to receive the link to participate. Please check your email shortly before the discussion to receive the link. Captions for this event will be provided.
Watch this fascinating and alarming report from The Washington Post:
In a three-part documentary, The Washington Post explores a failed response to the coronavirus pandemic that’s left 225,000 Americans dead, despite decades of preparation in Washington.
and click here to register for tomorrow's NYPL Pandemic Stories Discussion.
Tell Your Pandemic Story in comments below or at the NYPL Pandemic Diaries Project.
