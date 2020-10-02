Roosevelt Island Transportation This Weekend, E Replaces F Train For Service To And From Manhattan - 20 Tram Passenger Social Distancing Limit Enforced, Ferry Route Extended To UES And Citibike Too - Wear Your Masks To Travel Safely For You And Others, $50 Fine If No Mask Says MTA, What About Tram, RIOC?
According to the MTA:
TUNNEL REHABILITATION Oct 2 - 5, Fri 9:45 PM to Mon 1 AM F Trains are replaced by the E between 21 St-Queensbridge and Delancey St/Essex St
Just a reminder that masks are required when you travel with us.— MTA. Wear a Mask. Stop the Spread. (@MTA) September 14, 2020
If you don't have a mask, stop by a @NYCTSubway station booth or ask an @LIRR or @MetroNorth station ambassador for a free one.
Starting today, customers who refuse to wear a mask could receive a $50 fine. pic.twitter.com/phjVA9kv4z
There is a Roosevelt Island Tram Cabin 20 passenger Covid-19 Social Distancing limit. No answer from Roosevelt Island Operating Corp (RIOC) if they will follow the MTA and issue $50 fines for riders refusing to wear a mask.NYC Ferry Roosevelt Island Astoria Route Schedule which now extends to East 90th street on the Upper East Side.
Ready to ditch your MetroCard and go contactless with OMNY, but don’t know how? This video is for you.— MTA. Wear a Mask. Stop the Spread. (@MTA) September 30, 2020
Just tap and go. pic.twitter.com/1hlr8vdKZT
Also, Roosevelt Island has a new transportation option with the recent addition of Citbike docking stations.
