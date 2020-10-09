Roosevelt Island Transportation This Weekend, F & E Train Service To And From Manhattan - 20 Tram Passenger Social Distancing Limit Enforced, Ferry Accepting Commuter Debit Cards, Route Extended To UES And Citibike Too - Wear Your Masks To Travel Safely For You And Others
According to the MTA, there is Roosevelt Island F Train Service to and from Manhattan this weekend. Also, Roosevelt Island E Train service to and from Manhattan.
Just a reminder that masks are required when you travel with us.— MTA. Wear a Mask. Stop the Spread. (@MTA) September 14, 2020
If you don't have a mask, stop by a @NYCTSubway station booth or ask an @LIRR or @MetroNorth station ambassador for a free one.
Starting today, customers who refuse to wear a mask could receive a $50 fine. pic.twitter.com/phjVA9kv4z
There is a Roosevelt Island Tram Cabin 20 passenger Covid-19 Social Distancing limit. No answer from Roosevelt Island Operating Corp (RIOC) if they will follow the MTA and issue $50 fines for riders refusing to wear a mask.
Ready to ditch your MetroCard and go contactless with OMNY, but don’t know how? This video is for you.— MTA. Wear a Mask. Stop the Spread. (@MTA) September 30, 2020
Just tap and go. pic.twitter.com/1hlr8vdKZT
Here's the NYC Ferry Roosevelt Island Astoria Route Schedule which now extends to East 90th street on the Upper East Side.
Also, Roosevelt Island has a new transportation option with the recent addition of Citbike docking stations.
Save time and money commuting with NYC Ferry. The #NYCFerry App and Ticket Vending Machines now accept Commuter Debit Cards! pic.twitter.com/h25J3ZGx3O— NYC Ferry (@NYCferry) October 7, 2020
