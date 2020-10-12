Roosevelt Island Wildlife Wants To Stay Dry Too - Raccoon Dashes Up Tree From Promenade Seawall To Avoid Splashing Water From Passing East River Boat
A couple of weeks ago, Roosevelt Island resident Yitza Martinez spotted two raccoons staring back at her that evening on the Roosevelt Island East River shoreline rocks.
Yesterday, Ms Martinez had a daytime encounter with a Roosevelt Island raccoon
and reports:
This raccoon was by the Octagon bbq grounds. As you see in the first picture it was sitting on the sea wall. When a boat passed and made the water splash up. The raccoon was trying to avoid getting wet and ran in to climb up the tree.
Roosevelt Island wildlife was the subject of a very interesting February 12, 2020 Engage RI presentation by local resident and Wildlife Freedom Foundation President Rossana Ceruzzi.
More on the Engage RI Natural World of Roosevelt Island at this prior post.
