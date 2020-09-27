Sunday, September 27, 2020

More Roosevelt Island Wildlife, Up Close Look At Raccoons Spotted Walking On East River Seawall Rocks - And They're Staring Back

Roosevelt Island resident Yitza Martinez shares this photo of two raccoons walking on the Roosevelt Island East River shoreline rocks and reports:

I saw them last night walking on the shoreline rocks next to the Manhattan Park playground.

Last Tuesday, a Hawk was spotted perched on the seawall and here's more about the natural world of Roosevelt Island at this prior post.

CBS New York has story on racoons in NYC.

