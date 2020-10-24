Saturday, October 24, 2020

Sponsored Post - NY State Early Voting Starts Today Thru November 1, Roosevelt Island Early Voting Location 225 East 75th Street Robert Wagner Middle School - Last Day To Request Absentee Ballot October 27

There is no early voting polling station on Roosevelt Island. The Robert Wagner Middle School at 225 East 75th Street is the early voting period polling location for Roosevelt Island.

Early voting days and hours are:

The last day to request an Absentee Ballot is October 27.
Click here for Early Voting information.

