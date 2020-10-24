Sponsored Post - NY State Early Voting Starts Today Thru November 1, Roosevelt Island Early Voting Location 225 East 75th Street Robert Wagner Middle School - Last Day To Request Absentee Ballot October 27
There is no early voting polling station on Roosevelt Island. The Robert Wagner Middle School at 225 East 75th Street is the early voting period polling location for Roosevelt Island.
Early voting starts today! If you'd like to knock out your vote ahead of election day, you can learn more about how to do so here:https://t.co/c1awCEm6IV pic.twitter.com/oHBdez6MH5— NYCBoardOfElections (@BOENYC) October 24, 2020
Early voting days and hours are:request an Absentee Ballot is October 27.
Click here for Early Voting information.
Don't forget if you have an absentee ballot you can skip the line and drop it off in one of our secure ballot boxes. Easy as 1-2-3! pic.twitter.com/Dqqu0OJBH6— NYCBoardOfElections (@BOENYC) October 24, 2020
0 comments :
Post a Comment