Trader Joe's Opening 59th Street Queensboro Bridge Store At End Of 2021 Only 1 Block From Roosevelt Island Tram Says NYC Council Member Ben Kallos
Roosevelt Island residents have been asking when the new Trader Joe's planned for the Bridgemarket space underneath the Queensboro Bridge on 59th Street only one block from the Roosevelt Island Tram would open? Last month I asked Roosevelt Island NYC Council Member Ben Kallos:
I was wondering if you knew anything about status of plans for new Trader Joe’s under Queensboro Bridge?
A lot of Roosevelt island residents have been asking me about it?
I spoke to Mr. Kallos today who said the Trader Joe's lease for the space is signed and Trader Joe's plans to open by the end of next year, 2021.
Mr Kallos reported that the Bridgemarket space has been empty since 2015 after the former occupant, Food Emporium supermarket, closed and he has been working since that time with community groups and the Empire State Development Corp to find a new tenant for the landmarked space. Potential tenants included Whole Foods, Fairway Supermarket and a public food hall similar to the Chelsea Market. But, according to Mr Kallos, the clear community favorite for the Bridgemarket space was Trader Joe's.
Mr Kallos added that Roosevelt Island residents will soon be able to grocery shop at Trader Joe's by the Tram, as well as at our neighborhood Foodtown supermarket and Costco in Long Island City.
Below are Trader Joe's Bridgemarket renderings from a February 26, 2020 presentation to the NYC Landmarks Preservation Commission
and the full presentation to the Landmarks Preservation CommissionMore on Trader Joe's.
