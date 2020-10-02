What Happened To The Roosevelt Island Red Bus Shelter Seating Near The Deli - It's Gone, Will RIOC Replace It?
A reader asked:
Any idea what happened to the bus stop by the deli
Earlier this week on Monday, there was yellow caution tape surrounding the Deli Red Bus Shelter seating area
but yesterday the shelter was gone.
I asked RIOC but have not heard back. A resident said a garbage truck smashed into the bus shelter but that has not been confirmed.
Another resident added:
I hope they are planning on replacing it.
