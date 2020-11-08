Brilliant Autumn Leaf Colors Light Up Roosevelt Island Fall Foliage On A Beautiful November Sunday - NYC East River Skyline Views Pretty Good Too
What a spectacular Roosevelt Island November Sunday today. The autumn leaves changing color all over Roosvelt Island was a sight to behold.
Take a look.
Falling Autumn Leaves on beautiful Roosevelt Island Sunday.
The Manhattan skyline view seen today from Roosevelt Island Cornell Tech campus was pretty good.
Queens skyline view was not too shabby either.
Manhattan skyline view from Roosevelt Island Cornell Tech campus.
Manhattan skyline view from Roosevelt Island Cornell Tech campus.
It was a great day to enjoy the sunshine, food and drink at Cornell Tech Cafe outdoor patio on a beautiful Roosevelt Island November Sunday.
Enjoying sunshine, food and drink at Cornell Tech Cafe outdoor patio on a beautiful Roosevelt Island November Sunday.
