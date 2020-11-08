Sunday, November 8, 2020

Brilliant Autumn Leaf Colors Light Up Roosevelt Island Fall Foliage On A Beautiful November Sunday - NYC East River Skyline Views Pretty Good Too

What a spectacular Roosevelt Island November Sunday today. The autumn leaves changing color all over Roosvelt Island was a sight to behold.
Take a look.




The Manhattan skyline view seen today from Roosevelt Island Cornell Tech campus was pretty good.

Queens skyline view was not too shabby either.

It was a great day to enjoy the sunshine, food and drink at Cornell Tech Cafe outdoor patio on a beautiful Roosevelt Island November Sunday.

Posted by ROOSEVELT ISLANDER at 6:28:00 PM

Labels: , , ,

0 comments :

Post a Comment

Subscribe to: Post Comments ( Atom )