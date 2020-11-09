Roosevelt Island Resident Beatrice Ajaero New Nigerian And West African Nneji Take Out Restaurant In Astoria Profiled On Channel 7 News Neighborhood Eats Segment - Her Delicious Dishes Available At Roosevelt Island Farmers Market Too
Roosevelt Island resident Beatrice Ajaero and her new Astoria restaurant, Nneji, serving Nigerian and West African dishes, were profiled by Channel 7 Eyewitness News Neighborhood Eats segment last Friday, November 6.
According to Channel 7 Eyewitness News:
... At Nneji, she's serves Nigerian and West African food like goat stew, egusi soup with melon seeds, and red stew flavored with cow skin....
... Beatrice started selling her food two years ago at the farmers' market on Roosevelt Island, where she grew up and still lives, but neighboring Astoria was always a culinary destination for her family...
Gothamist gives Nneji a great:
Nneji hides its wonders well. This narrow storefront in Astoria opened mid-pandemic and, since the front window is stacked high with colorful bags, it's not immediately clear what's going on inside. Even a quick peek in the door only reveals a pastry counter stocked, as it turns out, by the nearby Rose and Joe's Italian Bakery. But I'm here to tell you that the reason you're here on 34th Avenue is to feast on some exceptional West African stews,...
Read the full Gothamist review here and photos of dishes too.
Ms Ajaero also sells her dishes and more every Saturday at the Roosevelt Island Farmers Market with her Mom. In 2018, I spoke with Ms Ajaero
Check out Ms Ajaero's delicious Nigerian and West African dishes at the Roosevelt Island Farmers Market every Saturday or visit her take out restaurant Nneji in Astoria, a 10-15 minute walk from the Roosevelt Island Bridge. Nneji is located at 32-20 34th Avenue
Also, the Channel 7 Neighborhood Eats reporter Lauren Glassberg grew up on Roosevelt Island.
