Veterans Day 2020, Thank You To All Members Of The Military For Your Service - US Army Field Band Sings America The Beautiful As Veterans Day Tribute
Today is Veteran's Day.
Today, we honor the service of those who have worn the uniform of the Armed Forces of the United States.— Joe Biden (@JoeBiden) November 11, 2020
To our proud veterans—I will be a commander in chief who respects your sacrifice, understands your service, and will never betray the values you fought so bravely to defend.
As a Veterans Day Tribute, the United States Army Field Band sings America The Beautiful.
According to History.com:
On the 11th hour of the 11th day of the 11th month of 1918, an armistice, or temporary cessation of hostilities, was declared between the Allied nations and Germany in the First World War, then known as "the Great War." Commemorated as Armistice Day beginning the following year, November 11th became a legal federal holiday in the United States in 1938. In the aftermath of World War II and the Korean War, Armistice Day became Veterans Day, a holiday dedicated to American veterans of all wars...
If you know a Veteran or see one on the street today, please take a brief moment to thank them for their service to our country. Also, don't just thank them today but do it throughout the year and thank our active duty soldiers as well.
