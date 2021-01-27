Bernie Sanders Inauguration Mitten Meme Sensation Comes To Roosevelt Island - See Bernie At Giant RI Sign, Riding Roosevelt Island Tram And Waiting For New Library To Open
Not to miss out on a good story, Roosevelt Island joined the Bernie
Sanders mittens meme. Resident Julia Chang says:
I think I may be obsessed with Bernie.
Ms Chang shares pictures showing Bernie waiting out in the cold in front of Giant RI Sign
and riding the Roosevelt Island Tram
Earlier this week, Bernie made another stop on Roosevelt Island waiting for the opening of our new library.Photo by Ms Meade and Martin Schott.
Here's more on the Bernie mittens meme sensation. The folks at Engage RI will be happy to learn that Bernie's mittens were recycled from an old sweater.And a more serious Bernie on the issues, as well as a little fun about the mittens at end of interview.
Those wool mittens that Sen. Bernie Sanders wore to the inauguration helped raise $1.8 million for charities in the senator's home state of Vermont. https://t.co/zC98pFXYDK— The Associated Press (@AP) January 27, 2021
