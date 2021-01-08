Congrats To Local Roosevelt Island Kid Jon "Boog" Sciambi Named TV Play By Play Announcer For Chicago Cubs - Hosts Annual Project Main Street Fundraising Softball Game For ALS Families At Capobianco Field In Memory Of His Roosevelt Island Friend Tim Sheehy
Congrats to local Roosevelt Island kid Jon "Boog" Sciambi being named the
Chicago Cubs play by play TV announcer
According to Marquee Sports Network press release:
Well, here we go...so excited for this!— Jon Sciambi (@BoogSciambi) January 4, 2021
Marquee Sports Network today announced the hiring of Jon “Boog” Sciambi as the Chicago Cubs television play-by-play announcer. Sciambi has served in numerous roles with ESPN since joining the network fulltime in 2010, most prominently as the voice of ESPN Sunday Night Baseball for MLB on ESPN Radio, and as the regular play-by-play voice on Wednesday Night Baseball telecasts for ESPN since 2014. ...
Boog Sciambi returns every year to Roosevelt Island for the annual Project Main Street ALS fundraising softball game at Capobianco Field in memory of his friend, Roosevelt Islander Tim Sheehy.
ESPN's Jessica Mendoza With Boog In Background At 2017 Roosevelt Island Project Main Street Softball Game
Tim Sheehy Classic. Roosevelt Island. @PMS4ALS pic.twitter.com/yXuHNQxrM1— Jon Sciambi (@BoogSciambi) June 2, 2018
Sports Illustrated has more from 2018
on Jon Sciambi's work with Project Main St:
For those who grew up on Roosevelt Island, it was just like being back in Little League.
They were playing ball with their friends at Tony Capobianco Field, the park they grew up playing at. They still talked to friends and family through the fence as they waited for their turn to bat. If they shanked a foul ball down the first base line, with some luck they could see the ball splash into the East River. The only difference was why they were there.
The Fourth Annual Tim Sheehy Softball Classic was this past Saturday, and was the second half of a week of fundraising efforts by Project Main St. and Team Gleason. The two organizations seek to improve the quality of life for individuals living with Amyotrophic Lateral Sclerosis (ALS), commonly referred to as Lou Gehrig’s disease....
and learn about Project Main Street's Roosevelt Island origins from this
podcast interview
with Jon Sciambi.
boog is going to be absolutely fantastic in chicago pic.twitter.com/N6jOcNYKuu— DOM (@DOM_Frederic) January 4, 2021
