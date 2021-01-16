Roosevelt Island Nisi Kitchen Outdoor Heated Tent Seating Re-Opens, Cornell Tech Cafe Outdoor Patio Open Too - Granny Annie's Expects Outdoor Eating Later This Month
The Roosevekt Island Nisi Kitchen heated dining tent re-opened yesterday and on a fairly mild January had several people eating at the outdoor tables.
Granny Annie's 'Bar & Kitchen in Southtown is expected to re-open
and the Cafe at Cornell Tech
is open for take out, delivery and outdoor dining on their patio.Fuji East, Piccolo Trattoria, Hot Pot Noodle Shop, Subway Sandwich Shop, Starbucks.and Organic Market are open but not for seating.
Let's try to support our local Roosevelt Island businesses.
0 comments :
Post a Comment