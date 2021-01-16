Saturday, January 16, 2021

Roosevelt Island Nisi Kitchen Outdoor Heated Tent Seating Re-Opens, Cornell Tech Cafe Outdoor Patio Open Too - Granny Annie's Expects Outdoor Eating Later This Month

The Roosevekt Island Nisi Kitchen heated dining tent re-opened yesterday and on a fairly mild January had several people eating at the outdoor tables.

Owners Kai &!Alex Razaghi invite you to come on down to Nisi Kitchen.

Granny Annie's 'Bar & Kitchen in Southtown is expected to re-open 

with outdoor dining later this month 

and the Cafe at Cornell Tech 

is open for take out, delivery and outdoor dining on their patio. 

The Roosevelt Islansd Fuji East, Piccolo Trattoria, Hot Pot Noodle Shop, Subway Sandwich Shop, Starbucks.and Organic Market are open but not for seating.

Let's try to support our local Roosevelt Island businesses.

