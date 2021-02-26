Candidate To Represent Roosevelt Island And UES In NYC Council District 5 Tricia Shimamura Is Weekly Volunteer At RIDA Senior Center Food Pantry - Meet Her And Watch Video Interview Of What She Has To Say
Tricia Shimamura is a candidate to represent Roosevelt Island and the Upper East Side in NYC Council District 5, seeking to succeed current City Council Member Ben Kallos who is term limited from running again. Mr Kallos is running to succeed Gale Brewer as Manhattan Borough President.
Ms Shimamura volunteers at the weekly Friday Roosevelt Island Disabled Association (RIDA) Senior Center Food Pantry. I spoke to Ms Shimamura today as she was preparing items that will be distributed to the Roosevelt Island community. Ms Shimamura spoke about reasons why she is running for the NYC Council and issues of concern to Roosevelt Island residents.
Here's what she had to say.
I’m a young working mother, a proud Japanese-Puerto Rican woman, a first-generation college graduate with student debt, a social worker, and a candidate for NYC Council on the UES. My mom lived in NYCHA and my family is the product of public schools. pic.twitter.com/LNZJEPh7Ki— Tricia Shimamura (@Tricia4NYC) July 6, 2020
Learn more about Ms Shimamura at her campaign website.
Today I'm releasing my #TakingCareOfFamiliesAgenda. From enacting #UniversalChildCare to reimagining how we treat our homeless families, it serves as a blueprint for creating a city that prioritizes the needs of working families like mine. Check it out at https://t.co/h06GAzsukJ— Tricia Shimamura (@Tricia4NYC) February 22, 2021
Ms Shimamura's opponents in the June 22 Democratic Party Primary are:ome of the other candidates here. Hope to interview all of the candidates and more in depth conversations too.
