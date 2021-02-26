Friday, February 26, 2021

Candidate To Represent Roosevelt Island And UES In NYC Council District 5 Tricia Shimamura Is Weekly Volunteer At RIDA Senior Center Food Pantry - Meet Her And Watch Video Interview Of What She Has To Say

Tricia Shimamura is a candidate to represent Roosevelt Island and the Upper East Side in NYC Council District 5, seeking to succeed current City Council Member Ben Kallos who is term limited from running again. Mr Kallos is running to succeed Gale Brewer as Manhattan Borough President.

Ms Shimamura volunteers at the weekly Friday Roosevelt Island Disabled Association (RIDA) Senior Center Food Pantry. I spoke to Ms Shimamura today as she was preparing items that will be distributed to the Roosevelt Island community. Ms Shimamura spoke about reasons why she is running for the NYC Council and issues of concern to Roosevelt Island residents.

Here's what she had to say.

Learn more about Ms Shimamura at her campaign website.

Ms Shimamura's opponents in the June 22 Democratic Party Primary are: 

Interviews with some of the other candidates here. Hope to interview all of the candidates and more in depth conversations too.

By ROOSEVELT ISLANDER at 6:04:00 PM

Labels: , , ,

0 comments :

Post a Comment

Subscribe to: Post Comments ( Atom )