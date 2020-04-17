Friday, April 17, 2020

After Many Years Of Asking, Uber Eats Now Delivers To Roosevelt Island - What Will You Order?


Roosevelt Island residents have been hoping for Uber Eats delivery service for years




but with no success

Until now.



Door Dash has been delivering to Roosevelt Island for a while.

What will you order?

Posted by ROOSEVELT ISLANDER at 5:33:00 PM

Labels: ,

0 comments :

Post a Comment

Subscribe to: Post Comments ( Atom )