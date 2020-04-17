After Many Years Of Asking, Uber Eats Now Delivers To Roosevelt Island - What Will You Order?
@Uber_Support hey there :) Would it be possible to add Roosevelt Island in NYC to the map of Uber Eats? We are 2 min extra drive from the closet available delivery spot in Queens and are already covered by Uber drives just not food deliveries. #SelfDistancing #needpizza pic.twitter.com/HGtrTWolZC— Yan Zhang (@yanin20XX) March 19, 2020
Roosevelt Island residents have been hoping for Uber Eats delivery service for years
A friend was griping that Roosevelt Island is now the only place in NYC that isn’t served by UberEATS, and it’s true— Nick Turner (@NewsyNick) November 8, 2017
(I mean, not counting Rikers) pic.twitter.com/0z9TAv5bAq
You still don't deliver to Roosevelt Island, which in case you didn't know is in MANHATTAN. We have a road, bridge, tram & train. What gives?— mrs (@itsElizaRo) April 15, 2020
I miss our local pizzeria and local sushi restaurant! Both closed their doors down due to Covid-19. Limited options via @Seamless and @DoorDash to Roosevelt Island and @UberEats doesn’t deliver here at all🤷🏼♀️— VoteBlue2020 (@NYTTYTTYY) April 8, 2020
@UberEats I live in Roosevelt Island in New York City; long time this place is out of UberEats territory, could you potentially include us? It’s very hard for us the islanders to go Queens or Manhattan now....— ふぁる＠4th year in New York (@FALkoromo) March 30, 2020
but with no success
When will you start delivering to Roosevelt Island? Have been asking for years. @BenKallos https://t.co/ttTlHbaCwA— Roosevelt Islander (@Rooseveltisland) April 15, 2020
Until now.
I just realized right now, but looks like @UberEats finally included Roosevelt Island to its territory. Is this an error, or did they really allowed the Islanders to order at last🤔 pic.twitter.com/bMcsBRT2Yx— ふぁる＠4th year in New York (@FALkoromo) April 17, 2020
May have some good news. @UberEats delivering to Roosevelt Island https://t.co/b15V1gyDd6 pic.twitter.com/mfigsSkOtO— Roosevelt Islander (@Rooseveltisland) April 17, 2020
Door Dash has been delivering to Roosevelt Island for a while.
What will you order?
