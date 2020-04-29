Any Hand Sanitizer, Cleaning Supplies, Fresh Fruit/Vegetables, Meat, Favorite Beer and Other Essential Items In Stock At Roosevelt Island Stores Right Now - Try Out New OurStreets Supplies Crowdsourcing App To Help Yourself And Neighbors Find Available Store Products
Neighbors are sharing what they find at store with neighbors across the country with OurStreets. But what if no one using the app in your community? Here's a guide to get you started https://t.co/YS8zEuN7eg— OurStreets (@OurStreetsApp) April 27, 2020
A new crowdsourcing app from OurStreets may help Roosevelt Island residents know when items like hand sanitizers (available today from Foodtown)
fresh fruits, vegetables, meat, toilet paper, disinfectant wipes and other essential items are available at our local Roosevelt Island stores - Foodtown Supermarket, Wholesome Market, Duane Reade and Bread & Butter Deli during the Coronavirus Pandemic. Or, nearby such as Costco in Long Island City among others. OurStreets CEO Mark Sussman explains the basic concept for the free Supplies app:
When you go to the store to get the essentials you need during COVID-19, you report to the app what you were able to find.and watch this video to learn more.
Others are then able to find the OurStreets report you made either in the app or on our online map that helps them figure out which store they should visit to get the supplies they need, while helping everyone social distance
According to OurStreets:
OurStreets is a community-driven data platform that helps you share what’s available at stores in your neighborhood. When you share with OurStreets, you provide a helping hand to people in your neighborhood searching for essential supplies.
OurStreets users have shared what’s available in their neighborhood more than 15,000 times across the country, from supermarkets in Hawaii to corner stores in Maine. So what do you do if there are not many OurStreets reports in your area?
All it takes is a little momentum
Help your neighbors out and make the first report! You’ll get things started in your community. You can make things happen by telling your friends and family about OurStreets....
.@erogers from @BikeWalkKC does an amazing job reconciling our work with 🚲 🚶♀️ & 🧻 in this @41actionnews story about OurStreets Supplies pic.twitter.com/4ACsLDC4ZI— OurStreets (@OurStreetsApp) April 24, 2020
Try out the OurStreets Supplies App and help yourself and Roosevelt Island neighbors know what products are available at the Roosevelt Island Foodtown
Duane Reade
Wholesome Market
and Bread & Butter deli.
Download the free OurStreets Supplies app here and let's see if it helps Roosevelt Islanders with their shopping needs.
