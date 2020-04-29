Doughy Delivers Tasty Fresh Baked Bread, Croissants, Cookies & More Special Treats From Pain D'Avignon Bakery Every Day To Your Roosevelt Island Home - Yum
#rooseveltisland Don't leave home to get #breakfast, we bring it to you :) Order now from Pain d'Avignon for the Weekend.— Doughy (@DoughyU) April 23, 2020
I can't wait for that delicious #Croissant scent! https://t.co/tjqh1YdaHT @RooseveltIsland pic.twitter.com/fIin5T2CeF
Doughy is a new service that delivers Pain d'Avignon Bread to Roosevelt Island - yes that's true, a delivery service of a quality product that actually comes to Roosevelt Island.
Doughy was founded by new Roosevelt Island resident Adrian Di Felice. According to Mr Di Felice:
Our mission is to bring the best fresh bread and baked goods to Roosevelt Island. (Personally, when I moved here around January I felt like: What an amazing place, It would be just perfect if there were more food options!) I considered opening a bakery on Main Street, but the empty storefronts didn't inspire any confidence.
My wife's family comes from the "bakery world" and are very close to Pain d'Avignon. I know them well and they have roots on Roosevelt Island, one owner and Head Baker lives here with his family for many years.
They are committed to helping the community by delivering bread daily. It's an incredible opportunity to get their amazing bread delivered home (usually reserved for chefs and restaurants) while supporting their bakers.
Pain d'Avignon is the bread and soul, doughy.us is the online platform.
Oh #RooseveltIsland..Did you know this secret? https://t.co/1J7w5FDzVs— Doughy (@DoughyU) April 26, 2020
According to the Doughy web site:
For over 20 years Pain d'Avignon has mastered the craft of baking to serve the needs of the best chefs and top restaurants in NYC. The best part? They are now available for home delivery!
Whether you try their delicious Croissant, Sourdough Loaf or Cranberry Pecan, you can taste the quality of the ingredients and respect for the bread. On every bite. Bake after bake.
The secret? No secret! Flour + Water + Salt + Time.
Their goods are made with carefully selected ingredients, and their naturally leavened breads undergo a slow and careful fermentation process that truly develops depth of flavors.
At Doughy we are really excited to have Pain d'Avignon for home delivery on Roosevelt Island.
#RooseveltIsland Friday's are better with #Bread! Order before noon on https://t.co/05YMnOen7U— Doughy (@DoughyU) April 29, 2020
What a beautiful photo by breadthriven. pic.twitter.com/eSGcJiXW0O
Here's the Doughy Roosevelt Island delivery menu.
More info about Doughy at their web site.
