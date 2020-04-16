NYPD Harbor Patrol Recovers Deceased Male From East River Next To Roosevelt Island This Morning
Nypd recover body from East River next To Roosevelt Island Coler Hospital this morning. pic.twitter.com/5Q0Or4OsPT— Roosevelt Islander (@Rooseveltisland) April 16, 2020
A Roosevelt Island Tipster reports this morning:
There was police activity and FDNY emergency response team in front of Coler and the Octagon around 7 am today. I was woken up to more sirens than usual all at once and saw the following scenes....
It seems like they may have pulled a body from the river, but the police truck blocked the view. What I do know is that two NYPD officers jumped into the water to what look like them assisting the two men on the NYPD patrol boat.”
According to Roosevelt Island Operating Corp (RIOC) Public Safety Chief Kevin Brown:
There was a person in the water DOA we have no further information the person was taken to mount Sinai hospitalA NYPD spokesperson adds:
On Thursday, April 16, 2020 at approximately 0628 hours, police responded to a 911 call of a male in the water, in the East River, in the vicinity of 900 Main Street, within the confines of the 114 Precinct. The NYPD Harbor Unit responded and removed the unidentified and unconscious adult male, to a pier located at Roosevelt Island. EMS responded to the location and pronounced the unidentified male deceased at the scene. The Medical Examiner will determine the cause of death, and the investigation remains ongoing.
0 comments :
Post a Comment