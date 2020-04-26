Sunday, April 26, 2020

Roosevelt Island Cherry Blossoms Past Their Peak But Some Still Blooming Beautifully On East River Promenade - Thankfully, No Roosevelt Island Cherry Blossom Festival Their Year, Watch Video To Relive The Dangerous Overcrowding

The Roosevelt Island Cherry Blossoms have peaked for the most part but some are still in bloom and are beautiful like these seen on the East River Promenade across from the Cornel Tech campus.



The Roosevelt Island Twitterverse shows us more of the Roosevelt Island Cherry Blossoms



and since most of us have not been in Central Park for a while, take a virtual walk through Central Park Cherry Blossoms.

In the current times of maintaining Social Distancing outdoors, here's a change of pace. Remember the dangerously overcrowding at last year's Roosevelt Island Cherry Blossom Festival?



What a mess that April 13, 2019 day was.

