Roosevelt Island Cherry Blossoms Past Their Peak But Some Still Blooming Beautifully On East River Promenade - Thankfully, No Roosevelt Island Cherry Blossom Festival Their Year, Watch Video To Relive The Dangerous Overcrowding
The Roosevelt Island Cherry Blossoms have peaked for the most part but some are still in bloom and are beautiful like these seen on the East River Promenade across from the Cornel Tech campus.
The Roosevelt Island Twitterverse shows us more of the Roosevelt Island Cherry Blossoms
double cherry blossoms in full bloom— Makia (@unpianistique) April 25, 2020
満開の八重桜🌸 @ Roosevelt Island#doublecherryblossom #cherryblossom #sakura #queensborobridge #八重桜 #桜 #デジタル花見 #ニューヨーク pic.twitter.com/YSPBO6DN8U
@johndavittontv Beautiful spring day on Roosevelt Island amidst the cherry blossoms! @NY1 #ny1pics pic.twitter.com/Lr7uQDlRxe— FinnYorker (@NYTTYTTYY) April 25, 2020
and since most of us have not been in Central Park for a while, take a virtual walk through Central Park Cherry Blossoms.
Join us on our weekly #ParksAtHome Wednesday Walk! This week, we're celebrating #EarthDay with a walk under the cherry trees in @CentralParkNYC! pic.twitter.com/RgcKgcn04K— NYC Parks (@NYCParks) April 22, 2020
In the current times of maintaining Social Distancing outdoors, here's a change of pace. Remember the dangerously overcrowding at last year's Roosevelt Island Cherry Blossom Festival?
What a mess that April 13, 2019 day was.
