Roosevelt Island Foodtown Supermarket Donates Lunch Boxes To Coler Hospital This Morning - Initiates First In Line Program For Health Care Workers And First Responders To Process Their Orders Quickly As Thank You Too
Reported yesterday that Roosevelt Island Friends Of Coler delivered vital supplies and personal protective equipment to Coler Hospital.
And:
Yesterday I had the privilege of delivering much needed supplies to our Front Line Heroes working on Roosevelt Island. pic.twitter.com/lAqzOtmNiX— Marcowitz Law Firm (@EddieMarcowitz) April 18, 2020
This morning, representatives of the Roosevelt Island Foodtown supermarket delivered lunch boxes to Coler. According to Foodtown's Nancy D'agostino
We delivered 50 individually packed lunchesUPDATE 6 PM - A Roosevelt Island resident comments on Facebook Page:
that each had a sandwich, pickle, fruit salad, chips and condiments. We also provide cookies and drinks.
And, Foodtown has initiated a First In Line Program
for First Responders, Healthcare workers and Hospital Staff. Not only do they not have to wait in a long line ( they need to introduce themselves to the manager on duty) but we are giving them a $5 coupon after their first spend to use on their next shop.
This makes me happy to see this . I will make it my business to shop more at Foodtown . I like to see when businesses share and show compassion toward others. Thank you Foodtown.
