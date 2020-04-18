Saturday, April 18, 2020

Roosevelt Island Foodtown Supermarket Donates Lunch Boxes To Coler Hospital This Morning - Initiates First In Line Program For Health Care Workers And First Responders To Process Their Orders Quickly As Thank You Too

Reported yesterday that Roosevelt Island Friends Of Coler delivered vital supplies and personal protective equipment to Coler Hospital.

And:


This morning, representatives of the Roosevelt Island Foodtown supermarket delivered lunch boxes to Coler. According to Foodtown's Nancy D'agostino
We delivered 50 individually packed lunches


that each had a sandwich, pickle, fruit salad, chips and condiments. We also provide cookies and drinks.


And, Foodtown has initiated a First In Line Program


for First Responders,  Healthcare workers and Hospital Staff. Not only do they not have to wait in a long line ( they need to introduce themselves to the manager on duty) but we are giving them a $5 coupon after their first spend to use on their next shop.
UPDATE 6 PM - A Roosevelt Island resident comments on Facebook Page:
This makes me happy to see this . I will make it my business to shop more at Foodtown . I like to see when businesses share and show compassion toward others. Thank you Foodtown.

