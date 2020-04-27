US Navy Blue Angels & Air Force Thunderbirds Flyover New York City Tomorrow April 28 To Recognize Health Care Workers, First Responders And Other Essential Personnel During Coronavirus Pandemic - Roosevelt Island Will Have A Perfect View
According to the US Department of Defense:
In a show of national solidarity, the Navy Flight Demonstration Squadron, the Blue Angels, and the Air Force Air Demonstration Squadron, the Thunderbirds, will conduct a series of multi-city flyovers over the next two weeks.The Blue Angels and Thunderbirds will be flying over New York City tomorrow from noon to 12:40 and we on Roosevelt Island will have a great view.
America Strong is a collaborative salute from the Navy and Air Force to recognize healthcare workers, first responders, and other essential personnel while standing in solidarity with all Americans during the COVID-19 pandemic.
“We’re excited to fly over cities across America as our way of saying thanks to the healthcare workers, first responders, and all the people who selflessly run into the breach working to keep America strong,” said Gen. Dave Goldfein, Chief of Staff of the Air Force, and Adm. Michael Gilday, Chief of Naval Operations. “This is also our way of showing that we are all in this together and that America’s spirit will prevail.”
The two demonstration teams will fly over areas of the country hardest hit by COVID-19, starting next week as both joint and individual team flights occurring every one-to-two days until mid-May....
@Rooseveltisland We will have a perfect view from Roosevelt Island of this tomorrow! Sunny and clear skies to boot! pic.twitter.com/e3zcFiqwZN— FinnYorker (@NYTTYTTYY) April 27, 2020
(2 of 2) #AmericaStrong ANNOUNCEMENT: Residents should observe the flyover from the safety of their home-quarantine and should refrain from traveling to see the flyover. Social distancing should be practiced at all times.— Blue Angels (@BlueAngels) April 27, 2020
Stay home and stay safe!
Here's more on the Blue Angels and Thunderbirds.
UPDATE 8:10 PM - On the other hand:
CYCLE OF RAGE: Our editor is no fan of @USNavy @BlueAngels dumping nearly 300,000 car-trips-worth of pollution on a city battling a respiratory disease. If @realDonaldTrump wants to "salute" New York's hero workers, money and PPE would be nice. https://t.co/118Q0PlC8l— Streetsblog New York (@StreetsblogNYC) April 27, 2020
0 comments :
Post a Comment