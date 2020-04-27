Monday, April 27, 2020

US Navy Blue Angels & Air Force Thunderbirds Flyover New York City Tomorrow April 28 To Recognize Health Care Workers, First Responders And Other Essential Personnel During Coronavirus Pandemic - Roosevelt Island Will Have A Perfect View

 According to the US Department of Defense:

In a show of national solidarity, the Navy Flight Demonstration Squadron, the Blue Angels, and the Air Force Air Demonstration Squadron, the Thunderbirds, will conduct a series of multi-city flyovers over the next two weeks.

America Strong is a collaborative salute from the Navy and Air Force to recognize healthcare workers, first responders, and other essential personnel while standing in solidarity with all Americans during the COVID-19 pandemic.

“We’re excited to fly over cities across America as our way of saying thanks to the healthcare workers, first responders, and all the people who selflessly run into the breach working to keep America strong,” said Gen. Dave Goldfein, Chief of Staff of the Air Force, and Adm. Michael Gilday, Chief of Naval Operations. “This is also our way of showing that we are all in this together and that America’s spirit will prevail.”

The two demonstration teams will fly over areas of the country hardest hit by COVID-19, starting next week as both joint and individual team flights occurring every one-to-two days until mid-May....
The Blue Angels and Thunderbirds will be flying over New York City tomorrow from noon to 12:40 and we on Roosevelt Island will have a great view.



Here's more on the Blue Angels and Thunderbirds.




UPDATE 8:10 PM - On the other hand:

