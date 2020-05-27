Create Your Own Version Of An Angel Playing a Flageolet by Sir Edward Burne-Jones Painting, Take The Roosevelt Island Coronavirus School Shutdown Virtual Art History Lesson Challenge
Earlier this month we began a Roosevelt Island Art History Lesson Program developed by Roosevelt Island Residents Association (RIRA) Children, Youth & Education Committee Chair Adib Mansour. To date, there have been 6 previous lessons.
The Lesson 7 Art History painting for this week focuses on An Angel Playing a Flageolet, by Sir Edward Burne-Jones, 1878
The painting is not only beautiful but it stands at a historical point where a group of artists that called themselves Pre-Raphaelite painters. They wanted to make a stand to go back to the more simple and detailed work of the Italian art of the 1400s. It is elegant and peaceful.
I encourage more people to print the black and white outline from this lesson or any of the previous 6 lessons. Take the challenge of coloring each of the paintings in the same style as the original and email your work to my email: rirAdib@earthlink.net.
Click to download Art History Lesson 7 on An Angel Playing a Flageolet, by Sir Edward Burne-Jones, 1878 prepared by RIRA's Adib Manosur.
Mr Mansour adds:
I believe the students on the island as well as their parents /caretakers, are searching for activities to share with their children at home.Click link to download the previous lessons:
My idea is to provide parents / caretakers and the youth of this beautiful island educational outlets with fun activities. These consist of easy to learn facts, easy for the youth to learn on their own or with the help of the families / caretakers.
I know how difficult it is for the islanders to be quarantined and hope that these lessons / fun activities would give them a physical and emotional relief. At this time, I will concentrate on Art History which will include: Leonardo Da Vinci, Michelangelo, El Greco, Gainsborough, Fragonard, Goya, Sir Edward Burns-Jones, Van Gogh, Salvador Dali, Edgar Degas, Edouard Manet, Paul Cézanne, Thomas Eakins, Pierre-August Renoir, and Auguste Rodin.
The objective of Art History Lessons is to invite the students of all ages to create their own versions of numerous great paintings.
By end of class, participants will be able to identify several famous paintings as well as learn some historical, cultural, and artistic information.The students will learn about the artist’s life and achievements. The caretakers will have 15 minutes discussions on each painting, looking at details and personal interpretations.
I encourage the readers to submit their re-creation of any of the paintings from the 6 paintings thus far.
- Art History Lesson 1 Mona Lisa by Leonardo Da Vinci,
- Art History Lesson 2 Delphic Sibyl, Michelangelo Buonarroti and
- Art History Lesson 3 A View of Toledo, by El Greco 1604 -14
- Art History Lesson 4 The Blue Boy, Thomas Gainsborough 1770
- Art History Lesson 5 A Young Girl Reading, Jean Honoré Fragonard 1776
- Art History Lesson 6 Don Manuel Osorio Manrique de Zuñiga by Francisco Goya
0 comments :
Post a Comment