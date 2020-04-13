NYC Schools Closed For The Year Due To Coronavirus, RIRA Youth Committee Chair Develops Art History Lessons For Roosevelt Island Students And Families During Quarantine - Cornell Tech Computer Science And Beacon Virtual Classroom Programs Available Too
NYC Mayor Bill de Blasio reported that NYC schools will be closed for the rest of the year.
We closed school buildings to protect our kids.— Mayor Bill de Blasio (@NYCMayor) April 13, 2020
So how do we keep our students learning? We’ve got the answer to that and more of your questions. #AskMyMayor. pic.twitter.com/oifkgS0VNY
Check out @NYCMayor de Blasio & @DOEChancellor Carranza’s letter to families announcing that @NYCschools buildings will not reopen for instruction this school year. Students will continue with Remote Learning for the rest of the 2019-20 school year: https://t.co/L6zMxSc69v— NYC Public Schools (@NYCSchools) April 11, 2020
What additional educational options are available for Roosevelt Island students and their families until the schools re-open. One option is a program developed by Roosevelt Island Residents Association (RIRA) Children, Youth & Education Committee Chair Adib Mansour. According to Mr Mansour:
Click here to download Art History Lesson 1 Mona Lisa by Leonardo Da Vinci prepared by RIRA's Adib Manosur.
I believe the students on the island as well as their parents /caretakers, are searching for activities to share with their children at home.
My idea is to provide parents / caretakers and the youth of this beautiful island educational outlets with fun activities. These consist of easy to learn facts, easy for the youth to learn on their own or with the help of the families / caretakers.
I know how difficult it is for the islanders to be quarantined and hope that these lessons / fun activities would give them a physical and emotional relief. At this time, I will concentrate on Art History which will include: Leonardo Da Vinci, Michelangelo, El Greco, Gainsborough, Fragonard, Goya, Sir Edward Burns-Jones, Van Gogh, Salvador Dali, Edgar Degas, Edouard Manet, Paul Cézanne, Thomas Eakins, Pierre-August Renoir, and Auguste Rodin.
The objective of Art History Lessons is to invite the students of all ages to create their own versions of numerous great paintings.
By end of class, participants will be able to identify several famous paintings as well as learn some historical, cultural, and artistic information.The students will learn about the artist’s life and achievements. The caretakers will have 15 minutes discussions on each painting, looking at details and personal interpretations.
Other Roosevelt Island alternative education options include the Cornell Tech Breakfast Computer Science instruction
Woke up a little sluggish, what with the weekend and this rain. Time for a little brainpower with @Breakfast_CS! (and big thanks to @CompAtSch and Teaching London Computing for the great resources). #CSforALL https://t.co/hxhaRztAPX— Diane Levitt (@diane_levitt) April 13, 2020
and NYC Child Center PS/IS 217 Beacon Program Virtual Classrooms.
0 comments :
Post a Comment