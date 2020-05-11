Roosevelt Island Farmers Market Re-Opening Saturday May 16, Maintain Your Social Distance And Face Covering Required To Enter - Will Roosevelt Island Firefighters And McManus Field Open Too, No Response From RIOC
The Roosevelt Island Saturday Farmers Market
Image Of Farmers Market at Good Shepherd Plaza From March 21
has been closed since March 28 due to the Coronavirus Pandemic.
Earlier today, I asked Roosevelt Island Operating Corp (RIOC):
I understand the Farmers Market is opening this coming Saturday.and received this announcement from RIOC:
Is that true?
What procedures are being followed to maintain social distancing. Any other statement from RIOC on opening of Farmers Market?
Will the Firefighters and McManus Field be re-opened too as long as social distancing practices are maintained?
Farmers Market Returns This WeekWengerd Farms' Israel Wengerd adds that face coverings are required for everyone to enter the Farmers Market and they will be giving out gloves upon entering. Stay tuned for more info about opening of Roosevelt Island Farmers Market including hours of operation.
The Farmers Market will return to Good Shepherd Plaza this Saturday, May 16th. The first hour of the market will be strictly for Senior Citizens and the disabled. Social Distancing measures will strictly be enforced by PSD officers. We will release further details about this event throughout the week.
So far no response from RIOC about re-opening McManus and Firefighters Fields which are closed due to the Coronavirus Pandemic. But questions have been raised if closing the fields is the right policy? Can the Roosevelt Island playing fields be re-opened with social distancing as is done at the Roosevelt Island Cornell Tech campus?
Roosevelt Island open space at McManus/Firefighters field could be open like @cornell_tech as long as social distancing enforced but @RIOCny staff will not consider it. Resident Board can overrule @BenKallos @NYCMayor @NYGovCuomo @SenatorSerrano @SeawrightForNY @TheHudsonCos pic.twitter.com/Ig8HebzDxK— Roosevelt Islander (@Rooseveltisland) May 3, 2020
On Roosevelt Island Open Park Space is equivalent to open streets in the Boroughs. Some Residents Are asking for Firefighters and McManus Field to re-open as long as Social Distancing maintained but @RIOCny refuses for now. https://t.co/hfQ0VEtTGZ— Roosevelt Islander (@Rooseveltisland) May 8, 2020
Great question for @RIOCny Astoria Park Field is open so people can walk around, get fresh air while maintaining social distance. Why not on Roosevelt Island? https://t.co/M2W5Q9LZQU— Roosevelt Islander (@Rooseveltisland) May 3, 2020
Asphalt Green. Again, no goals = no problem cc @Rooseveltisland pic.twitter.com/ATed48OErX— Tapan Parikh (@tap2k) May 3, 2020
Back to a desolate Roosevelt Island, land of yellow tape, wire mesh fences and dysfunctional governance pic.twitter.com/5NJbzMo90U— Tapan Parikh (@tap2k) May 3, 2020
Where is our additional open space on Roosevelt Island? 80% has been CLOSED in response to the pandemic. Also, Dont Use Cops. Great advice from the best leader in our city. @RIOCny @galeabrewer @surajpatelnyc @BenKallos @NYGovCuomo @NYCMayorsOffice @cornell_tech https://t.co/ERI5zH9RWA— Tapan Parikh (@tap2k) May 7, 2020
May 10, 2020
