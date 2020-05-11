Monday, May 11, 2020

Roosevelt Island Farmers Market Re-Opening Saturday May 16, Maintain Your Social Distance And Face Covering Required To Enter - Will Roosevelt Island Firefighters And McManus Field Open Too, No Response From RIOC

The Roosevelt Island Saturday Farmers Market

Image Of Farmers Market at Good Shepherd Plaza From March 21

has been closed since March 28 due to the Coronavirus Pandemic.

Earlier today, I asked Roosevelt Island Operating Corp (RIOC):
I understand the Farmers Market is opening this coming Saturday.

Is that true?

What procedures are being followed to maintain social distancing. Any other statement from RIOC on opening of Farmers Market?

Will the Firefighters and McManus Field be re-opened too as long as social distancing practices are maintained?
and received this announcement from RIOC:
Farmers Market Returns This Week

The Farmers Market will return to Good Shepherd Plaza this Saturday, May 16th. The first hour of the market will be strictly for Senior Citizens and the disabled. Social Distancing measures will strictly be enforced by PSD officers. We will release further details about this event throughout the week.
Wengerd Farms' Israel Wengerd adds that face coverings are required for everyone to enter the Farmers Market and they will be giving out gloves upon entering. Stay tuned for more info about opening of Roosevelt Island Farmers Market including hours of operation.

So far no response from RIOC about re-opening McManus and Firefighters Fields which are closed due to the Coronavirus Pandemic. But questions have been raised if closing the fields is the right policy? Can the Roosevelt Island playing fields be re-opened with social distancing as is done at the Roosevelt Island Cornell Tech campus?






