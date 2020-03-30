Petition Drive To Reopen Roosevelt Island Outdoor Playing Fields - Does RIOC Policy To Close McManus And Firefighters Field Increase Or Decrease Social Distancing On Roosevelt Island?
The Roosevelt Island Operating Corp (RIOC) announced Sunday May 22:
... As of now, all permitted spaces, including McManus Field and Firefighters Field, will be closed until further notice. This precautionary measure is being taken as part of the Governor’s order for all New Yorkers to avoid risking exposure to the coronavirus (COVID-19). Residents are encouraged to frequent the other public areas, such as the eastern and western promenades that circle the island as well as Lighthouse Park, Southpoint Park and Four Freedoms State Park. We encourage our residents to remain at least six feet apart from each other at all times...A petition drive has begun to reopen the now closed Firefighters
and McManus Field
According to the online petition:
RIOC has made the decision to close all soccer fields on the Island, thus depriving families with kids of the only safe space for being outside. A big soccer field is the only space where families with kids can play and keep the recommended distance away from other people. If RIOC doesn’t reconsider this decision we will be left with narrow crowded promenades and no space for active time out for kids.
Roosevelt Island resident Tapan Parikh raised issue of keeping fields open last week:
why is psd saying octagon field is closed? there is no other nyc parks closing, exercise is allowed, and people were maintaining social distancing? @RIOCny @NYGovCuomo @Rooseveltisland @BenKallos pic.twitter.com/pk4Xvm1oBw— Tapan Parikh (@tap2k) March 22, 2020
and adds today:
Parks and fields have not been closed at other NYC locations - including at Randalls Island or Asphalt Green. Turning off the lights and locking up the goals was a good step for McManus Field and will keep the large off-island groups away. If large groups still congregate in violation of the rules, PSD and local citizens can help inform them of the rules.Mayor de Blasio said this morning that NYC parks will be open as long as Social Distancing rules are maintained by those using the parks. If not, they will be shut down.
... it's really important We're trying to give people a chance to use parks, use playgrounds. Have that one thing left in their life they can enjoy. But if there's not real compliance with the rules, we're going to have to tighten that up a lot more. I'm asking all New Yorkers, if you see someone violating the social distancing in a park or playground, you see crowding in a park or playground, please call 311 and NYPD and other agencies will come right away to address it. And now we're saying, and I hate to to use these fines and penalties, but if we have to, people will get a serious penalty, a serioius fine if they don't obey these social distancing rules.
It’s tough to be a parent anytime but the COVID-19 crisis is posing new challenges for our families.— Mayor Bill de Blasio (@NYCMayor) March 30, 2020
What is your city doing to help? We dig into that and answer your questions. #AskMyMayor pic.twitter.com/sRngSVc4Fo
Does RIOC closing McManus and Firefighters Field increase or decrease Social Distancing on Roosevelt Island?
UPDATE 2:40 PM:
Decreases; everyone is now crowded into the remaining spaces.— Michael Heilemann (@Heilemann) March 30, 2020
For what it’s worth, our apartment overlooks firefighters field, and we haven’t seen it being used for any team sports in the past month; just families look for some space to kick a ball or fly a kite.
UPDATE 4/1 - Roosevelt islander Facebook comments support RIOC's decision to close the fields:
- Why is this even a discussion. A lot of these young people have it and are not showing symptoms, they’re passing it on to older and more immunodeficiency people. Keep close, period.
- Seriously. Not only should they stay closed, but rioc/public safety should be roping off the basketball courts and play grounds too.
- People do not need to have a place to gather together. The whole point of this is to avoid grouping, of any sort, except amongst people you already live with. People shouldn't be congregating ANYWHERE. Go on walks to get some fresh air (maintaining safe social distance from others doing the same), then go home
- Parents keep your kids at home to keep them safe!!!!!
- They should keep it closed. A lot of people are still not respecting social distancing. And besides the geese are having a good time over there.
- No stay at home listen to doctors not petitions!
