Monday, June 1, 2020

Do You Have Questions About Roosevelt Island Coronavirus Reopening, Submit Your Written Questions To RIOC Board Operations Committee Prior To June 2 Meeting - They May Or May Not Be Addressed Adds RIOC

Reported last Friday:

The Roosevelt Island Operating Corp (RIOC) Board Of Directors Operations Advisory Committee will meet next Tuesday, June 2, to discuss the Roosevelt Island Coronavirus reopening plan as well as active construction projects. The meeting will be conducted via videoconference and open to the public.

I asked RIOC President Susan Rosenthal and the RIOC Directors:
Will the public be able to participate during the upcoming RIOC Board Committee meeting videoconferences as they do during in person meetingns?
RIOC Public Information Officer Terrence McCauley replied:
Public comments are not part of the agenda for either committee meeting. The public can always submit their comments for full board meetings on our website. http://rioc.ny.gov/FormCenter/Meetings-4/Speakup-43
RIOC changed it's tune today about public participation in the committee meeting, announcing:
  • The Real Estate Development Advisory Committee will hold a virtual meeting on Tuesday, June 2, 2020 at 4:30 PM.
  • The Operations Advisory Committee will hold a virtual meeting on Tuesday, June 2, 2020 at 5:30 PM.
  • The RIOC Board of Directors will hold a virtual meeting on Thursday, June 4, 2020 at 5:30 PM.
To watch the meetings from your computer or mobile device, please visit https://live.divacommunications.com/rioc-live/

To submit remarks to be read into the record of the RIOC Board Meeting, please visit: http://rioc.ny.gov/FormCenter/Meetings-4/Speakup-43

NOTE: Although there is no public comment period on the agendas of the June 2 committee meetings, the public is invited to submit questions if they wish. The questions may or may not be addressed by the committee chairs. Questions may be submitted by clicking here: http://rioc.ny.gov/FormCenter/Meetings-4/Speakup-43
I'd like to know about opening the ball fields for socially distant recreation,


plans for Roosevelt Island Tram usage,


use of public space for restaurant outdoor seating,


problems caused by unsafe bike riding


and limiting visitor vehicle traffic on Roosevelt Street.


How about your questions?

If you have a question about re-opening Roosevelt Island, send here to RIOC and to Rooseveltislander@gmail.com if you wish.

Below is the RIOC Real Estate Advisory Committee June 2 Agenda
PLEASE TAKE NOTICE that a meeting of the Real Estate Development Advisory Committee of the RIOC Board of Directors will be held on Tuesday, June 2, 2020 at 4:30 p.m. via videoconference.

AGENDA:

Discussion of Southpoint Park Project

Any Other Committee Business That May be Brought Before the Committee

***

Due to public health concerns and as authorized by Executive Order of the Governor, this meeting will be conducted via videoconference.

The link to a webcast will be posted on RIOC’s website by 12:00 pm on Tuesday, June 2, 2020.
June 2 Operations Advisory Committee Meeting Agenda
PLEASE TAKE NOTICE that a meeting of the Operations Advisory Committee of the RIOC Board of Directors will be held on Tuesday, June 2, 2020 at 5:30 p.m. via videoconference.

AGENDA:

Discussion of:

Active Construction Projects
RIOC’s Reopening Plan
Any Other Committee Business that May be Brought Before the Committee

Chair’s Motion for Executive Session to Discuss Contract Negotiations

***

Due to public health concerns and as authorized by Executive Order of the Governor, this meeting will be conducted via videoconference.

The link to a webcast will be posted on RIOC’s website by 12:00 pm on Tuesday, June 2, 2020.
and the June 4 RIOC Board Of Directors Meeting Agenda:
AGENDA

JUNE 4, 2020 MEETING OF

THE ROOSEVELT ISLAND OPERATING CORPORATION BOARD OF DIRECTORS

VIDEOCONFERENCE[1]

5:30 P.M.

I. Call to Order

II. Roll Call

III. Approval of Minutes

April 23, 2020 Board Meeting (Board Action Required)

IV. Old Business

New Business

Authorization to Enter into Contract with Trevcon Construction Company, Inc. for Construction Services for the Southpoint Park Open Space & Rip-rap Revetment Project (Board Action Required)

Authorization to Amend the Contract with LiRo Program & Construction Management P.E., PC for Owner's Representative Services for Capital Projects & Strategic Planning (Board Action Required)
President’s Report
Committee Reports
Audit Committee
Governance Committee
Operations Advisory Committee
Real Estate Development Advisory Committee
Public Safety Report

VI. Adjournment

[1]Due to public health concerns and as authorized by Executive Order of the Governor, this meeting will be conducted via videoconference. The RIOC Board Meeting will commence following a public comment period. The comments must be submitted to RIOC in writing. The public comment period is not part of the meeting.

Posted by ROOSEVELT ISLANDER at 3:28:00 PM

Labels: , , , ,

0 comments :

Post a Comment

Subscribe to: Post Comments ( Atom )