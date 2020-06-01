Do You Have Questions About Roosevelt Island Coronavirus Reopening, Submit Your Written Questions To RIOC Board Operations Committee Prior To June 2 Meeting - They May Or May Not Be Addressed Adds RIOC
The Roosevelt Island Operating Corp (RIOC) Board Of Directors Operations Advisory Committee will meet next Tuesday, June 2, to discuss the Roosevelt Island Coronavirus reopening plan as well as active construction projects. The meeting will be conducted via videoconference and open to the public.RIOC changed it's tune today about public participation in the committee meeting, announcing:
I asked RIOC President Susan Rosenthal and the RIOC Directors:
Will the public be able to participate during the upcoming RIOC Board Committee meeting videoconferences as they do during in person meetingns?RIOC Public Information Officer Terrence McCauley replied:
Public comments are not part of the agenda for either committee meeting. The public can always submit their comments for full board meetings on our website. http://rioc.ny.gov/FormCenter/Meetings-4/Speakup-43
I'd like to know about opening the ball fields for socially distant recreation,
To watch the meetings from your computer or mobile device, please visit https://live.divacommunications.com/rioc-live/
- The Real Estate Development Advisory Committee will hold a virtual meeting on Tuesday, June 2, 2020 at 4:30 PM.
- The Operations Advisory Committee will hold a virtual meeting on Tuesday, June 2, 2020 at 5:30 PM.
- The RIOC Board of Directors will hold a virtual meeting on Thursday, June 4, 2020 at 5:30 PM.
To submit remarks to be read into the record of the RIOC Board Meeting, please visit: http://rioc.ny.gov/FormCenter/Meetings-4/Speakup-43
NOTE: Although there is no public comment period on the agendas of the June 2 committee meetings, the public is invited to submit questions if they wish. The questions may or may not be addressed by the committee chairs. Questions may be submitted by clicking here: http://rioc.ny.gov/FormCenter/Meetings-4/Speakup-43
Great question for @RIOCny Astoria Park Field is open so people can walk around, get fresh air while maintaining social distance. Why not on Roosevelt Island? https://t.co/M2W5Q9LZQU— Roosevelt Islander (@Rooseveltisland) May 3, 2020
Cornell Tech has done a community service keeping the campus oval open for Socially Distant recreation by Roosevelt Island residents. @RIOCny could learn a lesson and open Roosevelt Island ball fields for same. pic.twitter.com/fmUIPHgAEz— Roosevelt Islander (@Rooseveltisland) May 30, 2020
plans for Roosevelt Island Tram usage,
More than 13 passenger social distance limit on Roosevelt Island Team last Saturday afternoon @RIOCny pic.twitter.com/gNUWLQeA8V— Roosevelt Islander (@Rooseveltisland) June 1, 2020
use of public space for restaurant outdoor seating,
What would open streets mean for Roosevelt Island's few restaurants @TheHudsonCos @RIOCny https://t.co/FaYDzZR2fd— Roosevelt Islander (@Rooseveltisland) May 19, 2020
Great question - @Rooseveltisland is the perfect place for a really great cafe culture all the time - not just during a pandemic. Great cafes is one of the things I miss most about my hometown. If there can be thriving cafes in Astoria we should be able to perfect them here. https://t.co/CWkQz3Z1WA— Minnehanonck (@minnehanonck) May 15, 2020
problems caused by unsafe bike riding
Unsafe bike riding by visitors to Roosevelt Island is getting worse and becoming dangerous for Residents walking on street and promenade say parent of injured child in thread below @RIOCny @bikenewyork @CitiBikeNYC https://t.co/bCby2rVFyX— Roosevelt Islander (@Rooseveltisland) May 26, 2020
yes! I was wondering the same thing. It feels like there has been an increase in bikers and I am always getting startled when I'm running or walking with a stroller.— ˗ˏˋA local tipster ˎˊ˗ (@iamjessklein) May 27, 2020
and limiting visitor vehicle traffic on Roosevelt Street.
Walked over to Roosevelt Island and toured it on foot today. Why are cars even allowed there? What a shame to ruin it; it should just have a bus lane- so easily walkable and bikeable.— CJ Wojo 정 (@Tellythecairn) May 25, 2020
Also, a Canada goose charged after me and my dog. Angry MF.
Thoughts on just abolishing street parking and only having a designated loading zone or two for each building? I was thinking the same recently. Would be great to be able to dedicate the lane used for street parking to bicycles, scooters etc ... https://t.co/BvmAVVvyYq— Minnehanonck (@minnehanonck) May 26, 2020
How about your questions?
If you have a question about re-opening Roosevelt Island, send here to RIOC and to Rooseveltislander@gmail.com if you wish.
Below is the RIOC Real Estate Advisory Committee June 2 Agenda
PLEASE TAKE NOTICE that a meeting of the Real Estate Development Advisory Committee of the RIOC Board of Directors will be held on Tuesday, June 2, 2020 at 4:30 p.m. via videoconference.June 2 Operations Advisory Committee Meeting Agenda
AGENDA:
Discussion of Southpoint Park Project
Any Other Committee Business That May be Brought Before the Committee
***
Due to public health concerns and as authorized by Executive Order of the Governor, this meeting will be conducted via videoconference.
The link to a webcast will be posted on RIOC’s website by 12:00 pm on Tuesday, June 2, 2020.
PLEASE TAKE NOTICE that a meeting of the Operations Advisory Committee of the RIOC Board of Directors will be held on Tuesday, June 2, 2020 at 5:30 p.m. via videoconference.and the June 4 RIOC Board Of Directors Meeting Agenda:
AGENDA:
Discussion of:
Active Construction Projects
RIOC’s Reopening Plan
Any Other Committee Business that May be Brought Before the Committee
Chair’s Motion for Executive Session to Discuss Contract Negotiations
***
Due to public health concerns and as authorized by Executive Order of the Governor, this meeting will be conducted via videoconference.
The link to a webcast will be posted on RIOC’s website by 12:00 pm on Tuesday, June 2, 2020.
AGENDA
JUNE 4, 2020 MEETING OF
THE ROOSEVELT ISLAND OPERATING CORPORATION BOARD OF DIRECTORS
VIDEOCONFERENCE[1]
5:30 P.M.
I. Call to Order
II. Roll Call
III. Approval of Minutes
April 23, 2020 Board Meeting (Board Action Required)
IV. Old Business
New Business
Authorization to Enter into Contract with Trevcon Construction Company, Inc. for Construction Services for the Southpoint Park Open Space & Rip-rap Revetment Project (Board Action Required)
Authorization to Amend the Contract with LiRo Program & Construction Management P.E., PC for Owner's Representative Services for Capital Projects & Strategic Planning (Board Action Required)
President’s Report
Committee Reports
Audit Committee
Governance Committee
Operations Advisory Committee
Real Estate Development Advisory Committee
Public Safety Report
VI. Adjournment
[1]Due to public health concerns and as authorized by Executive Order of the Governor, this meeting will be conducted via videoconference. The RIOC Board Meeting will commence following a public comment period. The comments must be submitted to RIOC in writing. The public comment period is not part of the meeting.
