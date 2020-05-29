Roosevelt Island Coronavirus Reopening On Agenda For June 2 RIOC Board Operations Committee Meeting And Southpoint Park Shoreline Reconstruction Project On Agenda For June 2 Real Estate Committee Meeting - Both Meeting Via Videoconference, Public Can Watch But No Participation Says RIOC
The Roosevelt Island Operating Corp (RIOC) Board Of Directors Operations Advisory Committee will meet next Tuesday, June 2, to discuss the Roosevelt Island Coronavirus reopening plan as well as active construction projects. The meeting will be conducted via videoconference and open to the public.
I asked RIOC President Susan Rosenthal and the RIOC Directors:
Will the public be able to participate during the upcoming RIOC Board Committee meeting videoconferences as they do during in person meetingns?RIOC Public Information Officer Terrence McCauley replied:
Public comments are not part of the agenda for either committee meeting. The public can always submit their comments for full board meetings on our website. http://rioc.ny.gov/FormCenter/Meetings-4/Speakup-43According to RIOC:
PLEASE TAKE NOTICE that a meeting of the Operations Advisory Committee of the RIOC Board of Directors will be held on Tuesday, June 2, 2020 at 5:30 p.m. via videoconference.Among the issues residents have raised concerning the Coronavirus re-opening of Roosevelt Island is the use of McManus and Firefighters ball fields
AGENDA:
Discussion of:
Active Construction Projects
RIOC’s Reopening Plan
Any Other Committee Business that May be Brought Before the Committee
Chair’s Motion for Executive Session to Discuss Contract Negotiations
Due to public health concerns and as authorized by Executive Order of the Governor, this meeting will be conducted via videoconference.
The link to a webcast will be posted on RIOC’s website by 12:00 pm on Tuesday, June 2, 2020.
Great question for @RIOCny Astoria Park Field is open so people can walk around, get fresh air while maintaining social distance. Why not on Roosevelt Island? https://t.co/M2W5Q9LZQU— Roosevelt Islander (@Rooseveltisland) May 3, 2020
which have been closed during the shutdown
When will Roosevelt Island McManus and Firefighters Field reopen. pic.twitter.com/nG8RLsry0V— Roosevelt Islander (@Rooseveltisland) May 29, 2020
as well as the use of public space for outdoor seating by Roosevelt Island restaurants.
What would open streets mean for Roosevelt Island's few restaurants @TheHudsonCos @RIOCny https://t.co/FaYDzZR2fd— Roosevelt Islander (@Rooseveltisland) May 19, 2020
The RIOC Real Estate Advisory Committee will also meet on Tuesday June 2 via videoconference. According to RIOC:
PLEASE TAKE NOTICE that a meeting of the Real Estate Development Advisory Committee of the RIOC Board of Directors will be held on Tuesday, June 2, 2020 at 4:30 p.m. via videoconference.The Southpoint Park Shoreline Reconstruction Project has received objections from some members of the community.
AGENDA:
Discussion of Southpoint Park Project
Any Other Committee Business That May be Brought Before the Committee
Due to public health concerns and as authorized by Executive Order of the Governor, this meeting will be conducted via videoconference.
The link to a webcast will be posted on RIOC’s website by 12:00 pm on Tuesday, June 2, 2020.
Please speak up to protect Roosevelt Island Southpoint Shorelines from being paved with RIOC’plan We must PROTECT our little green wild spaces left!— Wildlife Freedom Foundation (@wffny) May 29, 2020
320trees will go down along withallour wildlife.
We need YOU! Speak up at theZoom RIOC operations committee meeting on Tue at 4:30 pic.twitter.com/JAD7rSdIon
As previously reported, RIOC made some changes to the original proposal after hearing from the project's opponents. According to RIOC Public Information Officer Terrence McCauley:
RIOC asked Langan Engineering to make a presentation at the RIOC Board Meeting on March 5, 2020 in response to community concerns about the Southpoint Park Revetment Project. After much discussion regarding existing green space and the public’s desire for a dedicated space where wildlife can thrive, it was agreed that slight modification to the existing permitted design could further enhance the green space planned. The basic plan proposed for both shores remains the same as presented. However, on the eastern shoreline one of the east/west pedestrian paths will be removed and a soft barrier to limit human to the enlarged interior greenspace will be provided.More on the Southpoint Park Shoreline Reconstruction project at this prior post including meeting videos and presentations.
