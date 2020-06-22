Fireworks Exploding All Over NYC Last Few Days And On Roosevelt Island Too - RIOC Says PSD Is Monitoring Situation And Making Patrols To Stop Unlawful Fireworks Activity
Illegal fireworks can be heard all night long in many neighborhoods in New York, an already-jittery city that has been transformed by the coronavirus pandemic and widespread protests. Complaints have surged, with more than 1,700 in the first half of June. https://t.co/hKulDN3fnb— The New York Times (@nytimes) June 20, 2020
Fireworks have been exploding all over NYC for the last few days including here on Roosevelt Island. A resident reports:
The other night at around 1am, fireworks were going off over near the island bridge. I kept thinking that public safety would come around and put a stop to it. Although I admirably was up and enjoying them, it did give me pause to think it was real gunshots at some point.Yesterday,I asked Roosevelt Island Operating Corp (RIOC) Public Safety Chief Kevin Brown:
Residents have been complaining recently about Fireworks going off on Roosevelt Island in recent days.RIOC sent out this advisory:
Any more details or comments about fireworks going off on Roosevelt Islansd?
RIOC has received complaints about fireworks over the past few days. Remember - fireworks are illegal in NYC. PSD will continue to monitor the island to ensure that everyone remains safe and complies with the law.Roosevelt Island Twitterverse reports:
June 21, 2020
Pretty but annoying. pic.twitter.com/dIpDUf41JP— ⚾️ (@YonnerNYC) June 22, 2020
These were being launched from the pier near the Octagon. I took this picture from the north tower of Octagon.— ⚾️ (@YonnerNYC) June 22, 2020
We were out for a walk around 10:30 pm last night and at one point sat down on the soccer field near MP - lots of very close fireworks displays coming from both East and west of us on the island. kids were enthralled - but PSD arrived and the pyrotechnics ran away.— Minnehanonck (@minnehanonck) June 22, 2020
They're shooting them from the little pier south of the Octagon, near the Octagon Soccer Field. Last night they were low to the ground white sparklers. Tonight big shells exploding over the river.— Lazaro Moreno (@LazaroM62140971) June 22, 2020
Every night, also sometimes on RI. I don’t mind it. https://t.co/QB8tZjVfm2 pic.twitter.com/3pE2v0tMBf— Christoph Studer (@ProfStuder) June 21, 2020
I can confirm during my walk this morning that there were spent fireworks on the island. (For all of those saying it's never actually on the island, just in LIC.)— ヘン🐿七世 (@HenryWolfAI) June 21, 2020
PSD and the NYPD are aware of the reports. They will continue to make patrols throughout the island to stop unlawful firework activity.— RIOC NYS (@RIOCny) June 21, 2020
0 comments :
Post a Comment