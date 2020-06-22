Monday, June 22, 2020

Fireworks Exploding All Over NYC Last Few Days And On Roosevelt Island Too - RIOC Says PSD Is Monitoring Situation And Making Patrols To Stop Unlawful Fireworks Activity


Fireworks have been exploding all over NYC for the last few days including here on Roosevelt Island. A resident reports:
The other night at around 1am, fireworks were going off over near the island bridge. I kept thinking that public safety would come around and put a stop to it. Although I admirably was up and enjoying them, it did give me pause to think it was real gunshots at some point.
Yesterday,I asked Roosevelt Island Operating Corp (RIOC) Public Safety Chief Kevin Brown:
Residents have been complaining recently about Fireworks going off on Roosevelt Island in recent days.

Any more details or comments about fireworks going off on Roosevelt Islansd?
RIOC sent out this advisory:
RIOC has received complaints about fireworks over the past few days. Remember - fireworks are illegal in NYC. PSD will continue to monitor the island to ensure that everyone remains safe and complies with the law.
Roosevelt Island Twitterverse reports:







