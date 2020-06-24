Good News, Phase 2 Of NYC Coronavirus Restaurant Restart On Roosevelt Island As Nisi Kitchen Begins Outdoor Seating Self Service Last Night - Welcome Back Kai & Alex, See You At Nisi
Roosevelt Island's Nisi Kitchen restaurant began outdoor seating service last evening and residents filled up the social distance table layout.
I sat down and spoke with father and son Nisi owners Kai
and Alex Razaghi who said they were excited to be back to offer sit down service for food and drink
and explained the easy to use current electronic self service instructions.
They plan to offer bar specials later this week or next and have begun offering Coffee & Bagel Takeout Specials
Hours are 10 AM - 11 PM every day.
Welcome back Kai & Alex - See you at Nisi.
Also, I spoke to the owners of the still under construction Grannie Annie's restaurant taking over the former Riverwalk bar space who tell me they plan to open in August.
