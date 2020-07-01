Deadline To Apply For Hudson Related Roosevelt Island Riverwalk Park Affordable Housing Lottery Rapidly Approaching, Get Your Applications In By July 6 - To Date, 71 Thousand Applications Received, 618 From Roosevelt Island For 313 Units
The July 6 deadline to apply for the 313 available units in the soon to open Roosevelt Island Hudson Related Riverwalk Park Affordable Housing Building lottery is rapidly approaching.
Image Of Riverwalk Park
As previously reported:
... Riverwalk Park will be 100% affordable for individuals and families that earn between 40-165% of the Area Median Income. Fifty percent of the units are reserved for current residents of Manhattan Community Board 8....Roosevelt Island residents are part of the 50% Community Board 8 preference.
... Riverwalk Park will have 313 affordable units including apartments ranging in size and price of:
- Studios $506 - $1,961
- 1 Bedroom,$648 - $2,468
- 2 Bedroom &$791 - $2,974
- 3 Bedroom $909 - $3,432
According to a Hudson Related representative, to date there have been a total of 71 thousand applications for affordable housing at Riverwalk Park. 618 applications from Roosevelt Island and 1300 from Community Board 8 including Roosevelt Island.
Last night, NYC Council Member Ben Kallos hosted an online Riverwalk Park information session with representatives of Hudson Related describing the application process and answering questions from interested community members.
Watch the video of information session to learn more about Riverwalk Park and how to apply.
Here's the breakdown of Riverwalk Park affordable housing units by size,price and household number.
For more info, visit the Riverwalk Park web page or contact Council Member Ben Kallos for assistance.
Q: "Is there anyone that can help interested residents with applying on Housing Connect?"— Ben Kallos, NYC Council Member (@BenKallos) June 30, 2020
A: Yes, reach out to my office at ConstituentService@benkallos.com for assistance with applying for affordable housing.#NYC #UES #RooseveltIsland https://t.co/1IXDqPi3iz
Click here for the Riverwalk Park NYC Housing Connect lottery application.
Image Of Riverwalk Park
More info on NYC affordable housing lottery:
Part II, as well! (about community preference) https://t.co/KKeInEBoKy— Rachel Holliday Smith (@rachelholliday) June 30, 2020
Community preference would be great benefit to low/moderate income Roosevelt Island residents who are experiencing ever increasing rising rents from gentrification. Tried for RI zip code preference for residents rather than community Board which includes UES. @TheHudsonCos— Roosevelt Islander (@Rooseveltisland) June 30, 2020
Or Roosevelt Island resident preference as well as community Board.— Roosevelt Islander (@Rooseveltisland) June 30, 2020
