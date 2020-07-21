It's Very Hot Outside But No Swimming In The East River - NYPD & FDNY Marine And Helicopter Units Rescue And Pull Man From Water Onto Roosevelt Island This Afternoon
Passersby on the Roosevelt Island East Promenade spotted a man in the East River this afternoon and called for help.
It’s very hot outside but no swimming in east river. NYPD and FDNY marine and helicopter units rescue man in East River and pull him out of water to safety on Roosevelt Island this afternoon. https://t.co/LkGYmS4DC4 pic.twitter.com/xs6zjSK4Sw— Roosevelt Islander (@Rooseveltisland) July 22, 2020
The NYPD and FDNY Marine and Helicopter units quickly arrived on the scene to rescue the man,
pulling him out of the water and onto Roosevelt Island.
The man was alert and taken to NY Presbyterian Hospital.
Neither the NYPD nor FDNY press office have any more info on the incident.
As previously reported, last Saturday afternoon the FDNY marine unit rescued 2 people in East River near Roosevelt Island from a Swan Pool Float.
