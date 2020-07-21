Tuesday, July 21, 2020

It's Very Hot Outside But No Swimming In The East River - NYPD & FDNY Marine And Helicopter Units Rescue And Pull Man From Water Onto Roosevelt Island This Afternoon

Passersby on the Roosevelt Island East Promenade spotted a man in the East River this afternoon and called for help.


The NYPD and FDNY Marine and Helicopter units quickly arrived on the scene to rescue the man,


pulling him out of the water and onto Roosevelt Island.



The man was alert and taken to NY Presbyterian Hospital.

Neither the NYPD nor FDNY press office have any more info on the incident.

As previously reported, last Saturday afternoon the  FDNY marine unit rescued 2 people in East River near Roosevelt Island from a Swan Pool Float.

