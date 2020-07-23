More Roosevelt Island Covid Restart Good News - RIOC Hopes To Reopen Sportspark Pool For Social Distance Open Swim In Next Two Weeks
Good news for Roosevelt Island Sportspark Pool Swimmers.
Earlier today, NYC Mayor Bill deBlasio announced opening of some pools.
Better late than never — we’re opening some pools tomorrow! 🏊🏽— NYC Mayor's Office (@NYCMayorsOffice) July 23, 2020
There will be safety precautions in place, but New Yorkers can take a dip and stay cool. ⬇️⬇️⬇️ pic.twitter.com/jnYmKqrMuY
I then asked Roosevelt Island Operating Corp (RIOC) Acting President Shelton Haynes:
Mayor announced that NYC pools will open tomorrow.RIOC Director Of Communications & Community Affairs Erica Spencer-El answered:
Any news if and when Sportspark pool will open?
Our operations team is currently working on logistics to reopen the pool for Open Swim only on select days, keeping in mind social distancing protocols and the health and safety of pool staff and swimmers. We hope to have the pool back in operation in the next two weeks.
