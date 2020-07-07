New York Public Library Starting Limited Service At Several Locations - But When Will The New Roosevelt Island NY Public Library Branch Finally Open, Entrance Signage Is In Place
According to the New York Public Library:
NYPL Updates: Coronavirus (COVID-19) InformationBut residents are asking the same question about the long planned new Roosevelt Island Public Library as was asked in January 2020:
June 25, 2020 Update: Limited Reopening Starting July 13
As part of New York City’s reopening, The New York Public Library is beginning the careful, phased process of returning limited service to its physical locations. Starting on Monday, July 13, we will begin by offering grab-and-go service at eight library locations. At each of these locations, patrons will be able to access a limited area for returns and to pick up materials that they’ve reserved....
When will the New York Public Library (NYPL) open it's new Roosevelt Island branch location on the first floor of 504 Main Street replacing the current overcrowded and dilapidated branch?Today, I asked the NYPL:
Plans for the new Roosevelt Island NYPL branch library were first announced way back in July 2012 but construction did not start until October 2018. At that time, we were told to expect substantial completion of the new library by December 2019. As we know, that has not happened....
I’ve noticed a lot of activity going on inside the construction of new Roosevelt Island library.
Any update on plans for the opening of Roosevelt Island NYPL?
A NYPL spokesperson replied:
... As a result of COVID, all capital projects in New York City were paused in March, including the work at Roosevelt Island Library. However, we are in conversation with our government partners about which projects can resume and happy to report that work has restarted at the branch. We expect the project to be completed in the next couple of months. The Library will notify patrons when the branch is scheduled to reopen.Below is NYPL January 2016 presentation on the new Roosevelt Island branch library
Roosevelt Island Library - FINAL Presentation 1/2016
and video of the presentation.
0 comments :
Post a Comment