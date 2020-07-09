One Week After Taking Covid 19 Nasal Swab Test At Roosevelt Island Mobile Pop Up Test Site, Some Residents Have Not Received Results - Here's What You Can Do To Maybe Get Results
Last week, from June 29 - July 2, 660 Roosevelt Island residents lined up to get a free Covid-19 nasal swab test at the NYC Health & Hospital Corp (NYC H&HC) Mobile Pop Up site under the Motorgate Helix.
The overwhelming consensus of those who took the test was that the NYC H&HC team managing the Roosevelt Island Covid-19 Mobile Test Site did a great job from waiting on line, to registering and receiving the nasal swab.
Residents were told that the results will:
... be received by text, email, phone and mail within 3-5 days but could be as soon as 48 hours....
Roosevelt Island Free Covid-19 Mobile Pop Up site at Motorgate Place. Get your free Covid-19 nasal swab test on Roosevelt Island. It’s fast and easy. Results as early as 48 hours. @BenKallos @NYCHealthSystem @RIOCny pic.twitter.com/T1h6oV5181— Roosevelt Islander (@Rooseveltisland) June 30, 2020
But at least a dozen Roosevelt Island residents have still not received their Covid-19 test results.
I asked:
Anyone still waiting to get test results back from last week's Roosevelt Island Mobile Covid Pop Up Test Site? How soon did you get your results?Residents replied:
- Still waiting I was going to ask the same thing
- I'm still waiting, I took test last Tuesday.
- Took it LAST Tuesday and still have not heard results back!
- Last Thursday...should be 1 day. Now it's one week. Also, should not be one time only...should be continuing.
- I took test on Monday got results Saturday!
- I took my test first day, a week ago Monday and received a call Saturday July 4, as did a friend of mine.
- I took test on Monday got results Saturday!
- I took the test on Wednesday of last week and they called me on Saturday with the results. Then today someone called again with the same results.
- Exactly 5 days, my husband 4
One week ago today we were all so thrilled that you helped get Covid-19 testing on Roosevelt Island. It is now one week ago and still no results…not for me last Thursday or for those who came earlier in the week.Stephen Quandt reports on how to get your Covid-19 results:
Further, it was the one and only time for testing, which should be done periodically, not just once, while this pandemic is going on.
For this, should we thank your mayor, who does nothing for Roosevelt Island except to have the city collect taxes from us?
I have found out the testing was done by Bioreference. Call 888-279-0967. With name, DOB, etc they can pull the results. They can't give the results over the phone but they can email and/or send by US mail.I called for results of my test taken last Thursday. The Bioreference telephone rep found my file but my results were still not available after one week.
0 comments :
Post a Comment