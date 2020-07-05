660 Roosevelt Island Residents Received Covid-19 Nasal Swab Test At Last Week's 4 Day Mobile Pop Up Site - Any Results Yet?
660 Roosevelt Island residents lined up and
received the Covid-19 nasal swab test at the NYC Health & Hospital Corp (NYC H&HC)
Mobile Pop Up site under the Motorgate Helix from Monday June 29 to Thursday July 2.
According to a NYC H&HC representative, the number of Roosevelt Island residents getting the Covid-19 test were:
133 - Monday June 2980 tests daily at a mobile site is considered an excellent response.
173 - Tuesday, June 30
183 - Wednesday July 1
171 - Thursday July 2
Total - 660
I've requested the number of positive test results. Will update when info received.
More info at this prior post and here's briefing from NYC Council Member Ben Kallos
Thank you to @NYCHealthSystem, @RIOCny, and @CB8M for all of your help & support in setting up this free #Covid19 testing pop-up site on Roosevelt Island.— Ben Kallos, NYC Council Member (@BenKallos) June 29, 2020
Testing is available under the Motorgate Helix from 10am - 4pm until Thursday (7/2). Stop by and get tested! pic.twitter.com/HjCQ0XTrPa
on the Roosevelt Island Covid-19 mobile pop up testing site.
0 comments :
Post a Comment