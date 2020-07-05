Sunday, July 5, 2020

660 Roosevelt Island Residents Received Covid-19 Nasal Swab Test At Last Week's 4 Day Mobile Pop Up Site - Any Results Yet?

660 Roosevelt Island residents lined up and


received the Covid-19 nasal swab test at the NYC Health & Hospital Corp (NYC H&HC)


 Mobile Pop Up site under the Motorgate Helix from Monday June 29 to  Thursday July 2.

According to a NYC H&HC representative, the number of Roosevelt Island residents getting the Covid-19 test were:
133 - Monday June 29
173 - Tuesday, June 30
183 - Wednesday July 1
171 - Thursday July 2
Total - 660
80 tests daily at a mobile site is considered an excellent response.

I've requested the number of positive test results. Will update when info received.

More info at this prior post and here's briefing from NYC Council Member Ben Kallos

on the Roosevelt Island Covid-19 mobile pop up testing site.

