Roosevelt Island Non Perishable Extra Food Giveaway From RIDA And Carter Burden RI Senior Center Friday July 10 - All Those In Need Of Food Are Welcome, Fruit, Vegetables, Soup, Cereal, Bread, Canned Goods & More
Roosevelt Island Disabled Association (RIDA) President Wendy Hersh reports;
RIDA will open up the food pantry again on Friday July 10th from 4pm to 6pm at RI Senior Center (546 Main Street).
Lots of fresh produce, milk and non-perishables.
You MUST wear a MASK and GLOVES. Please bring your own bags or shopping cart. Entrance is through the garden off of the 540 Main St alley way. All those in need of food is welcome.
