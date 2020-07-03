Roosevelt Island Transportation This July 4 Weekend - F Train Service To And From Manhattan, Tram Passenger Limits At Discretion Of Operator, Ferry Service And Citibike Too - Wear Your Masks To Travel Safely For You And Others
According to the MTA, there is Roosevelt Island F Train Service to and from Manhattan this weekend.
Hello everyone,— NYCT Subway. Wear a Mask. Stop the Spread. (@NYCTSubway) July 3, 2020
Subway stations are now open. We’re operating a Saturday schedule today and there is planned work on the 2 and 5 lines. Check on your line at 👉 https://t.co/vhZQ2kZ2vb before you go, and please, wear your mask! pic.twitter.com/J55QKZY4pq
If you need them, free masks are still at station booths and hand sanitizer dispensers have been installed in stations.— MTA. Wear a Mask. Stop the Spread. (@MTA) July 1, 2020
Please, wear your masks and wash your hands. Learn more about how to travel safely, here: https://t.co/4SZ0or0O8k
We’re cleaning and disinfecting our entire fleet of subway cars and buses multiple times every day. In fact, we’ve cleaned over a million cars since March.— MTA. Wear a Mask. Stop the Spread. (@MTA) June 30, 2020
How? By using a growing range of devices, and techniques that have made the disinfecting process more efficient. pic.twitter.com/FJUeGivmuE
The Roosevelt Island Operating Corp (RIOC) adds:
Tram Passenger LimitsHere's the NYC Ferry Roosevelt Island Astoria Route Schedule.
As the region begins to reopen and more people return to work, the tram will have more riders. The tram operator has the discretion to allow an increase in the stated thirteen passenger limit based on conditions at a given time. If you feel a tram car is too crowded, we encourage you to wait for the next one. If you see an unsafe condition, please notify a the tram operator or a Public Safety Officer or call PSD directly at 212-832-4545.
The Roosevelt Island Tramway will be closed from 1:00 AM until 6:00 AM to ensure that disinfecting measures can be performed. Regular tram service will resume at 6:00 AM each day and continue until 1:00 AM the following morning. These early morning closures will continue each day until further notice...
... On Friday, June 3, 2020, the Tram and Red Bus will operate on a weekday schedule. There will be no Octagon Express Bus.
Remember, tomorrow, July 3 we will be operating on a weekend schedule. And don’t forget your face covering! It’s required at all times onboard. 👇 https://t.co/GeRKO4i8hn— NYC Ferry (@NYCferry) July 2, 2020
Also, Roosevelt Island has a new transportation option with the recent addition of Citbike docking stations
