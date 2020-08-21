Roosevelt Island Transportation This Weekend - F Train Service To And From Manhattan, 13 Tram Passenger Social Distancing Limit Enforced, Ferry Route Extended To UES And Citibike Too - Wear Your Masks To Travel Safely For You And Others
According to the MTA, there is Roosevelt Island F Train Service to and from Manhattan this weekend.
Our Mask Force team is out again today, handing out free masks and serving up the best smizes in the city. https://t.co/7lpFy00i3z— MTA. Wear a Mask. Stop the Spread. (@MTA) August 20, 2020
There is a Roosevelt Island Tram Cabin 13 passenger Covid-19 Social Distancing limit. According to Roosevelt Island Operating Corp (RIOC) Acting President Shelton Haynes:
... RIOC PSD will be present at both Tram stations in order to facilitate adherence to all safety guidelines. An officer will be posted at each station queuing travelers, ensuring that all passengers follow the Tram cabin limit, and that masks are being worn. We are scheduled to meet with Leitner-POMA, operators of the Tram, to discuss the matter further. RIOC will communicate any additional changes that may come from the meeting....
@Rooseveltisland This is insane. So instead of a 5min journey with others we have to wait 20min near others or go on a more crowded, poorly ventilated subway for longer. Did you consider the consequences to residents in your knee-jerk reaction or was this another cya exercise.— CherylE (@cateeoz) August 20, 2020
Here's the NYC Ferry Roosevelt Island Astoria Route Schedule which starting Saturday August 22 extends to East 90th street on the Upper East Side.
Starting Saturday, August 22 the Astoria route will be extended to now serve E. 90th St.! Length of travel to/from existing Astoria route landings won’t change, and riders throughout the system now have more connectivity. ✨ https://t.co/pMKzaFEjus— NYC Ferry (@NYCferry) August 19, 2020
Roosevelt Island has a new transportation option with the recent addition of Citbike docking stations.
