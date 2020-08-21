Friday, August 21, 2020

Roosevelt Island Transportation This Weekend - F Train Service To And From Manhattan, 13 Tram Passenger Social Distancing Limit Enforced, Ferry Route Extended To UES And Citibike Too - Wear Your Masks To Travel Safely For You And Others

According to the MTA, there is Roosevelt Island F Train Service to and from Manhattan this weekend.


There is a Roosevelt Island Tram Cabin 13 passenger Covid-19 Social Distancing limit. According to Roosevelt Island Operating Corp (RIOC) Acting President Shelton Haynes:
... RIOC PSD will be present at both Tram stations in order to facilitate adherence to all safety guidelines. An officer will be posted at each station queuing travelers, ensuring that all passengers follow the Tram cabin limit, and that masks are being worn. We are scheduled to meet with Leitner-POMA, operators of the Tram, to discuss the matter further. RIOC will communicate any additional changes that may come from the meeting.... 

Here's the NYC Ferry Roosevelt Island Astoria Route Schedule which starting Saturday August 22 extends to East 90th street on the Upper East Side.


Roosevelt Island has a new transportation option with the recent addition of Citbike docking stations.

Posted by ROOSEVELT ISLANDER at 10:56:00 AM

Labels: , ,

0 comments :

Post a Comment

Subscribe to: Post Comments ( Atom )