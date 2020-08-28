Friday, August 28, 2020

Roosevelt Island Transportation This Weekend - F Train Service To And From Manhattan, 20 Tram Passenger Social Distancing Limit Enforced, Ferry Route Extended To UES And Citibike Too - Wear Your Masks To Travel Safely For You And Others

According to the MTA, there is Roosevelt Island F Train Service to and from Manhattan this weekend.



There is a Roosevelt Island Tram Cabin 20 passenger Covid-19 Social Distancing limit.


Here's the NYC Ferry Roosevelt Island Astoria Route Schedule which now extends to East 90th street on the Upper East Side.


Also, Roosevelt Island has a new transportation option with the recent addition of Citbike docking stations.

