Sponsored Post - Atlantic Hurricane Season Is Here, NYC Emergency Management Department Wants You To Know Your Hurricane Zone, Be Ready And Be Prepared - Roosevelt Island Is Zone 2 & 3
The Atlantic Hurricane Season began June 1 and lasts thru Novmeber 1.
New Yorkers - Atlantic Hurricane season lasts until November 30. Do you know your zone? Visit https://t.co/uGtZlj4rP8 or call 311 to find out what to do to prepare for hurricanes in NYC. Follow @nycemergencymgt to learn more. #knowyourzone pic.twitter.com/FGPLlciByJ— FDNY (@FDNY) July 29, 2020
The New York City Emergency Management Department (NYCEM) wants you to be prepared for Hurricane Season
and Know Your Zone.
According to NYCEM:
There are six hurricane evacuation zones, ranked by the risk of storm surge impact, with zone 1 being the most likely to flood. In the event of a hurricane or tropical storm, residents in these zones may be ordered to evacuate.Roosevelt Island is located in two zones - Zones 2 and 3.
All but one of the Roosevelt Island residential building and the Cornell Tech campus are located in Zone 3. The NYCEM Know Your Hurricane Zone Map below shows Zone 2 in cream color and Zone 3 in yellow.
The Octagon Building, Coler Hospital, Lighthouse Park and FDR Park are located in Zone 2.
In the event Roosevelt Island needs to be evacuated, NYCEM reports:
If you are required to evacuate, it is recommended that you shelter at the home of friends or family outside of the evacuation area. If you wish to go to a public facility, select any evacuation center from the following list....There are no evacuation sites on Roosevelt Island. The closest sites are listed below.
Here's some scenes of what Roosevelt Island looked like during Hurricane Sandy in October 2012
Roosevelt Island Lighthouse Park Under Water From Hurricane Sandy Via Kate Williams Tweet
and report on damage caused by Hurricane Sandy.
0 comments :
Post a Comment