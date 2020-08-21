Sponsored Post - Check Out Roosevelt Island Foodtown Supermarket August 21 - August 27 Product Offerings, Specials & Sales Items - Online Shopping, Delivery Options, Digital Coupons & Social Media Facebook And Instagram Too
The Roosevelt Island Foodtown Supermarket
invites you to check out their August 21 - August 27 Weekly Flyer for Product Offerings, Specials & Sales items
Click here to visit the Roosevelt Island Foodtown Supermarket web site for online shopping, delivery options, digital coupons, weekly flyer and more.
Follow Roosevelt Island Foodtown Supermarket on Facebook
and Instagram too.
Meat products update 🚨⠀ ⠀ With meat plants closing, and predicted meat shortages, we want all of our customers to know that we are FULLY stocked and are READY to meet your needs.⠀ ⠀ We cannot foresee the impact of these meat plant closings, however, we recommend you stocking up on your favorite cuts of meat and storing them in the event that they are affected.⠀ ⠀ Reference the USDA website for more information in regards to safely storing/freezing meat products.⠀ ⠀ #staywellstaysafe #beprepared #rooseveltisland
Safety for everyone is our #1 priority. We are implementing a policy to test our associates' temperatures every morning, before they check in, to ensure a safe environment for them and our customers. Be safe, and take the necessary precautions. #foodtownrooseveltisland #nycstrong #flattenthecurve #staywellstaysafe
