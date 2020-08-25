Early Morning Stabbing At Roosevelt Landings Building Last Friday - Roosevelt Island Resident Arrested For Assault And Marijuana Possession
A stabbing occurred early Friday morning in front of the Roosevelt Landings building at 560 Main Street.
According to a NYPD spokesperson, on August 21, following a verbal argument, a 38 year old male struck a 25 year old male with an unknown sharp object in the abdomen. The incident took place in front of 560 Main Street at approximately 12:40 AM. The victim took himself to the hospital where he was treated for lacerations.
The perpetrator, a Roosevelt Island resident, was arrested for assault and possession of marijuana.
A Roosevelt Island Operating Corp (RIOC) spokesperson adds:
There was an assault incident on Roosevelt Island on Friday, August 21st at 1:40 AM involving two men. The victim was taken to the hospital and was reported to be in stable condition at that time. The suspect was arrested by the NYPD for 2nd degree assault.
