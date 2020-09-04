Roosevelt Island Labor Day Weekend Guidance From RIOC - Wear Face Coverings, Maintain Social Distancing, Transportation Options, Playgrounds, Fields, Basketball, Soccer & Cooking Grills Open, Avoid Congregating In Large Groups, PSD Will Be Patrolling Island
As Labor Day weekend approaches, remember COVID won’t take a holiday.— Andrew Cuomo (@NYGovCuomo) September 3, 2020
Wear a mask. Be smart. Plan well.
Let's look out for one another.
Have a safe Labor Day weekend, New York City!— City of New York (@nycgov) September 4, 2020
😷 Wear your face mask
🚰 Wash your hands
🙂 ↔️ 🙂 Six feet apart pic.twitter.com/mB2DI0qPWC
According to the Roosevelt Island Operating Corp (RIOC):
As we continue in Phase 4 of New York Forward, we urge all residents and visitors to follow social distancing protocols to reduce the transmission of the virus. Kindly continue to wear face masks/coverings, avoid large in-person gatherings in excess of the social gathering restrictions that are currently in effect, and take the additional necessary precautions to minimize the risk of COVID-19 transmission, which is consistent with the guidance of Governor Cuomo’s Executive Orders.
Below is an update on weekend transportation changes, openings, and closures of RIOC-controlled facilities:
Transportation:
Tram - Will run on a weekday schedule with both Trams operating and adhering to social distancing with 20 passengers per Tram cabin. There will be no Tram Shuttle Bus. See schedule info at: rioc.ny.gov/302
Red Bus - Will run on weekday schedule. There will be no Octagon express bus. See schedule at rioc.ny.gov/368
MTA Service – All New York City buses are resumed requiring payment as of August 31st, 2020. For info, go to new.mta.info
NYC Ferry Service - Go to ferry.nyc
Open Areas:
Comfort Stations at Lighthouse Park and Southpoint Park
Outdoor Tennis Courts – reservation system here.
All public playgrounds
All Fields are open
Basketball hoops and soccer goals are available for use
All public cooking areas (grills)
New York City is currently in Phase 4 of New York Forward. For more information on sports and New York Forward, please click here.
RIOC asks that all park goers take extra precautions to stay healthy and safe and keep adhering to social distancing and mask/face covering guidelines. Please maintain at least 6 feet of distance between yourself and others when outside and avoid congregating in large groups. For more information, please click here
Closed Areas:
Sportspark
In addition, the Public Safety Department (PSD) will be patrolling the island, with extra patrols focusing on recreation and transportation areas. PSD officers will be handing out masks at outdoor locations.
Have a safe and healthy holiday weekend.
0 comments :
Post a Comment