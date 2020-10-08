Celebrate The Return Of Roosevelt Island Food Scrap Drop Off Site Compost Collection Program Saturday October 10 With iDig2Learn, Haki Collective & GRIN - Pick Up A Plant Therapy Kit For Your Household Too
Roosevelt Island resident and iDig2Learn Founder Christina Delfico reports:
Saturday, October 10th - Back by popular demand - iDig2Learn Collaboration Provides Plant Therapy Kits for Roosevelt Islanders
To demonstrate how everything is connected, iDig2Learn is teaming up again with gardeners, GRIN and the newly-created Haki Compost Collective to celebrate the return of the Big Reuse Saturday Food Scrap Drop Off collection for compost program on Roosevelt Island. The goal is to celebrate that nature has no waste and to make the connection between the simple act of a resident dropping off their food scraps and creating value by allowing those scraps to break down into nutrient-rich compost for our soil. This important act not only removes heavy wet waste (food) from our buildings and our essential building worker's workload, but saves a resource that once processed into compost returns to our neighborhood projects like growing healthy edible greens in a Plant Therapy Kit.
Caring for plants boosts our health and well-being. Edible plants support a healthy immune system. And during a pandemic our health and well-being are more important than ever.
Safe in person pick up on the island will be this coming SAT., OCT 10th from 10am to 12:30pm but you must email iDig2Learn@gmail.com to secure one Plant Therapy Kit for your household. Supplies are limited please reserve one kit for your household while supplies last.
Deadline to respond is Friday, the ninth of October by noon.
Availability will be confirmed along with the pick-up location.
The kit includes a planter, four fall season edible greens such as kale and lettuce, and a bag of vintage 2019 locally processed nutrient-rich compost to plant in and the joy of growing your own food in a sunny indoor windowsill.
We all hope this kit will keep you and your loved ones healthy and also our neighborhood because repurposing food scraps is a smart way to create compost for house plants, tree pits and local beautification and landscaping projects.
Thanks to local support over 100 households received indoor windowsill edible kitchen herb kits in May and June including an additional distribution to the Senior Center.
Earlier this spring iDig2Learn's Christina Delfico and GRIN's Anthony Longo shared some "Plant Therapy" with residents.
