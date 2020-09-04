Haki Compost Collective Helps Bring Weekly Food Scrap Drop Off Site Back To Roosevelt Island Starting Saturday September 12 Next To Farmers Market - Would You Like To Help Volunteer?
As previously reported, the Roosevelt Island Grow NYC Food Scrap Drop Off Compost Collection Bin program has been suspended since last March 28 due to NYC Coronavirus Pandemic budget cuts.
But today, we learned some exciting news for Roosevelt Island Food Scrap Composters. According to Danika Lam of the Roosevelt Island Haki Compost Collective:
Composting returns to Roosevelt Island with the reopening of the weekly food scrap drop-off site (FSDO) starting Saturday, September 12 from 9am–2pm, at its summer location adjacent to the farmers market near the yellow vents. Grab your kitchen scraps and a mask and come on down! Social distancing measures will be observed.Ms Lam, the former Roosevelt Island Grow NYC Compost Coordinator, adds:
This composting initiative is made possible by our friends at Big Reuse, RIOC, and community volunteers like you. To help ensure the continued success of this program, we encourage you to join us in the newly-created Haki Compost Collective to assist with future collection and outreach. Express your interest in volunteering by filling out our interest form at:
Follow us on Instagram @hakicompost for updates.
- bit.ly/RIcompost or
- emailing us at info@hakicompost.org.
Over the last several months, a few of your dedicated neighbors and I have been hard at work figuring out how a sustainably-minded community like ours could keep up with composting. Recognizing that success could only come from a collaboration of the community, we decided to start Haki Compost Collective, an informal group of Roosevelt Islanders active in supporting compost initiatives...If you're interested in volunteering with the Roosevelt Island Haki Compost Collective, please click here and fill out form.
Haki, in Lenape, means Earth as well as dirt, ground, and land. This name was given to us by the Lenape Center, who supports our stewardship of this land. You can learn more about the Lenape Center at thelenapecenter.com.
Stay tuned for more info next week and start getting your Food Scraps ready to drop off next Saturday, September 12 at the Roosevelt Island Haki Compost Collective next to the Farmers Market by the Yellow Vents.
