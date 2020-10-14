Wednesday, October 14, 2020

Last Chance To Help Roosevelt Island And NYC By Filling Out 2020 US Census - DO It NOW, Only Takes 10 Minutes - Matters Now More Than Ever Says Governor Cuomo


 

The deadline to complete 2020 US Census is Friday October 16 at 6 AM

According to Roosevelt Island's NYC Council Member Ben Kallos

I have some bad news. Manhattan has some of the lowest response rates in New York City in the low 60% range, trailing the nation, which could cost the borough and city billions in the next ten years until the next Census. 

To make matters worse, on Tuesday, the United States Supreme Court issued an order to allow Trump to end the 2020 Census early, effective Thursday, October 15, at 11:59PM Hawaii time. Accounting for time zones, here on the East Coast, that's Friday, October 16, at 5:59AM. 

 This is not a drill, please share this email far and wide, and make sure you and everyone you know has completed the census: 

my2020census.gov

 Roosevelt Island has 3 Census Tracks. The Roosevelt Island self response rate is below.

See the full map at www.censushardtocountmaps2020.us

See the full map at www.censushardtocountmaps2020.us

See the full map at www.censushardtocountmaps2020.us
Help Roosevelt Island and all of NYC by filling out the 2020 Census right now.

Posted by ROOSEVELT ISLANDER at 5:53:00 PM

Labels: , , ,

0 comments :

Post a Comment

Subscribe to: Post Comments ( Atom )