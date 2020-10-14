Last Chance To Help Roosevelt Island And NYC By Filling Out 2020 US Census - DO It NOW, Only Takes 10 Minutes - Matters Now More Than Ever Says Governor Cuomo
The deadline to complete 2020 US Census is Friday October 16 at 6 AM
📢 Attention New Yorkers📢— Andrew Cuomo (@NYGovCuomo) October 14, 2020
The deadline to complete the #Census is *this* Friday, October 16 at 6am ET.
New York’s future is in your hands & your response matters now more than ever.
Complete the Census now — It only takes 10 minutes. #GetCountedNYhttps://t.co/xlaayiegX3
According to Roosevelt Island's NYC Council Member Ben Kallos:
I have some bad news. Manhattan has some of the lowest response rates in New York City in the low 60% range, trailing the nation, which could cost the borough and city billions in the next ten years until the next Census.
To make matters worse, on Tuesday, the United States Supreme Court issued an order to allow Trump to end the 2020 Census early, effective Thursday, October 15, at 11:59PM Hawaii time. Accounting for time zones, here on the East Coast, that's Friday, October 16, at 5:59AM.
This is not a drill, please share this email far and wide, and make sure you and everyone you know has completed the census:
Roosevelt Island has 3 Census Tracks. The Roosevelt Island self response rate is below.
See the full map at www.censushardtocountmaps2020.us
Help Roosevelt Island and all of NYC by filling out the 2020 Census right now.
