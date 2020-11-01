Healthy And Flavorful Mexican Lentil Soup Dish Cooking Demo From Roosevelt Island Cafe @Cornell Tech Executive Chef Danny - Part Of Be Well Recipes For October Breast Cancer Awareness Month
Roosevelt Island Cornell Tech Cafe Manager Chris Lewis shares video showing Executive Chef Danny Constantino cooking demonstration of a Mexican Lentil Soup dish.
Mr. Lewis reports:
Check out the healthy cooking demo from Executive Chef Danny here a Cornell Tech. It is one of our “Be Well” recipes in relation to Breast Cancer Awareness for the month of October.
Here's the recipe
Upcoming week menu at Cornell Tech Cafe here.
25% social distancing indoor seating capacity limit currently at Cornell Cafe.
